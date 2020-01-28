Technology tutoring is back!
Do you have a question about social media, your smart phone, iPad, or other electronic device? Local, tech-savvy high school students will provide free individualized tutoring at Buckham West on selected Fridays. This is an open lab format; attend just once or more than once. Bring your device with you. Please call for the schedule and to pre-register for this free help; 507-332-7357.
Coffee and Music
Don’t forget to join us at Buckham West for a rare and special opportunity. Thanks to support from the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Minnesota State Arts Board, singer/songwriter Chris Koza and his band will be providing "Artists in Residence" opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting Chris for a relaxed, coffee house style performance Wednesday, Jan. 30 from 10 to 11:30 a.m.
The music Chris produces is rooted in Americana but heeds its own spirit. Born out of folk, country, storytelling and rock ’n roll, Chris both honors and builds on Americana traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies, and imaginative production choices. Chris performs solo, as a duo, and with a band of almost any other configuration.
No sign-up or membership is required for this free event. We invite the community to join us- the coffee is on us!
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.
The six-session program meets at Buckham West and will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN in partnership with Buckham West. Registration for this free program is required and may be done online at ccsomn.org or by calling 507-450-1518.
Do you have questions? Learn more at our Informational meeting on Wednesday, Feb. 12 at 1 p.m. Then sign up for the series of classes which meets for 6 sessions: Tuesdays, Feb. 18 to March 24 from 1 to 3 p.m.
Story time with Isabell
We are never too old to enjoy a good story, whether we are listening to the story or telling the story. Take a break from your busy day and join us for this new story time designed for adults. This will be a three-session series led by noted local story teller and author, Isabel Monk O’Connor.
Class dates are Fridays, Feb. 7, 14, and 21 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Bring paper, pencil, your favorite children’s book and a willing spirit! Pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. This class is open to public and is free for Buckham West member, $3 non-members.
Membership Renewal
If you would like to keep receiving our newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2020. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it.
Valentine’s Day Meal
The Senior Dining program, a congregate meal program held here in our building, is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a special meal on Thursday, Feb. 13 with serving times of 11:30 a.m. or 4:30 p.m. Sign up has begun and we ask you to pre-register by calling 332-7357.
Cost for all Senior Dining meals for those who are 60 and over is a suggested donation of $4, full meal cost for those under 60 is $7. Want to see the full menu for February? Please check out our website or stop in and pick one up.
Book Club openings
Buckham West’s Book Club is a fun group of members who meet to discuss the book that was read that month. As one of the longest running programs we have, this group is currently open to adding additional members.
At their monthly meetings there is frank and stimulating discussion about the book just read and its author. A great time is had by all, which is what keeps them coming back. Other things that people enjoy about this group include:
• Meets on the last Monday of each month at 9:30 a.m. (no evening meetings!)
• The books are borrowed from the library, so there are no book costs or purchasing involved.
• There is a variety of books that are read. Since there is not one specific genre that is chosen you will have an opportunity to experience fiction, non-fiction, mysteries, classics and so-on.
The books that are scheduled in the near future are:
Feb. 24, “Christie” by Katherine Marshall
March 30, “An Officer and a Spy” by Robert Harris
April 27, “My Life in France” by Julia Child
If you are interested in joining this Buckham West members-only group, please stop at the Business Office to sign out a book for the next month
Tax Sign-Up
Buckham West will once again host trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers beginning in February. Those eligible to use the tax assistance are low income taxpayers including those ages 60 and older. In order to make your appointment, please call Buckham West at 332-7357.
Reminders:
• Carla Pearson, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action will be here each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her..
• It’s Winter Clearance time at Fashions on Central. Stop in and save big!
• The Lin Bruce presentation originally scheduled for this afternoon has been cancelled due to lack of registrations.
Upcoming Trips
• The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on Tuesday, Feb. 11 at the Ames Center in Bloomington, MN. Leave at 10 a.m., return by 4:30 p.m. Early lunch included at the Pizza Ranch buffet. Cost is $70 with includes performance, lunch and motorcoach transportation.
• Future planning in progress for:”Music Man” starring Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on July 1. Watch for costs and registration to open.