I am so glad to have something to look forward to besides thoughts of the dreaded pandemic and political diatribe more vitriolic than informing.
Thanksgiving! Not your usual variety, it seems, but being able to celebrate at all should be filled with thankfulness. We did not have a large family and yet there were always guests to share our meal with. Sometimes a family whose loved ones were many miles away and sometimes a couple who were without any family at all. Being just Mom, Dad and I, we were often guests of someone else and sharing a crowd was so exciting.
I remember many big birds roasted to perfection. All the potatoes, gravy, sweet potatoes, green bean casserole and pumpkin pie one could consume followed by board or card games. No football on the telly in those days.
Many of us will enjoy a similar menu this year but without the number of leaves in the table as in the past. Even a small group will be welcome to me, as it will bring family (just two) I have not seen for two years. At my age, that seems like a lifetime. But we have Zoom and FaceTime to bring us together, two things we can be thankful for in this weird age of distancing. I hope that the expressions “social distancing” and “ mask up” will not be our forever normal, just the “new normal.”
The really important thing, no matter how you celebrate or what you eat, is to be thankful. If you are reading this, you are alive, have a modicum of your facilities and a run through of your day, week and hours have got to bring you some good time thoughts. Dwell on the good times!
We all need as many positive vibes as possible because they are as easy to spread around as the COVID-19 and much more welcome. Whomever you choose to thank: your God, your friends, your neighbor or family, do so with gusto!
All the mail in my box these days are from charities who have been hit hard by our pandemic as well. It is an improvement over the political postcards and letters, but most of us, if we are lucky enough to have a little extra, must pick and choose which group we can give to.
If you are lucky enough to have time and can put in that personal type of giving, that is so welcome. There are so many ways to say thank you! Pick your best way and step forward.