Faribault, MN (55021)

Today

Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. A stray severe thunderstorm is possible. High near 85F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 53F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.