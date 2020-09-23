I just finished my semiannual ironing project. I hate to iron! I did not have much because good sense dictates buying items that do not need ironing and, in the main, that is possible. There are, however, cottons that feel better in the heat of summer and may need a bit of a touch to look their best. I used to buy excellent White Stag T-shirts at Dayton’s (are you old enough to remember Dayton’s?)
A good T-shirt is a good non-see-through material whose side seams remain at the sides of the garment through many washings and whose color is not changed unless you drop the Clorox in the washer. Imagine my surprise to find White Stag shirts in Walmart. I couldn’t resist the urge to see if the brand was still reliable after all these years. I was delighted to find it was. Now if I could only find Bobbi Brooks blouses from that same Dayton’s era.
The semiannual ironing always includes something that defies an iron due to the way it was put together in some country whose name I can hardly pronounce, let alone read on the label. I did remand a couple items to the Salvation Army box in hopes someone else has more patience.
The largest amount of time is taken up with ironing napkins. Trust me! This is the only part I enjoy because having company and gracing my table with cloth napkins is one of the most pleasant things in life. My children tease me about my propensity for setting the table the night before a dinner party and maybe even before I have decided on a menu. It was always an opportunity to teach my kids the etiquette of table setting cuz maybe your home is pretty low key … like mostly paper plates, napkins, etc.
But you never want your children to be embarrassed by lack of knowing how and why. So, my guess is you may not have a supply of cloth napkins (not all cloth napkins require ironing!). I am sure your favorite online linen shop can supply a reasonably priced pretty set and you can even spend a day learning some fun folding techniques. Just Google it!
If I had to guess at the most frequent error in simple table setting, it would be the knife. It belongs on the right (as the majority of you guys are right handed) next to the plate and anchored there with the spoon on its right. The problem is that the cutting edge should be turned toward the plate. There was a good reason originally because the knives were sharp and, even though that is probably a joke now, it’s easier to keep the user safe and at the ready. Actually, in most countries, people eat with the knife in one hand and fork in the other to be ready to stabilize things as they proceed through the plate of food.
Well that was more than you wanted to know! I can be counted on to sell you the idea but I don’t want to buy it back! Spring for a few cloth napkins and save the substitute paper towels for messes.