<&firstgraph>I don’t know how familiar you are with the 91st Psalm, but it is my mother-in-law’s favorite. It’s the Psalm my wife reads or listens to every night and it begins this way: “He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, ‘He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.’”
<&firstgraph>It goes on to say in the fifth and sixth verses: “You shall not be afraid of the terror by night, Nor of the arrow that flies by day, Nor of the pestilence that walks in darkness, Nor of the destruction that lays waste at noonday.” I’d recommend that you read the Psalm in its entirety before the day is over. It will be worth your time.
<&firstgraph>As beautiful and comforting as these words are, especially in trying times like these, they pale in comparison to the author. Many things in our lives have been turned upside down but “Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today and forever.” (Hebrews 13:8).
<&firstgraph>Those who have accepted Jesus as their Lord and Savior have nothing to fear in this life or in the next. Death has lost its sting: for we know that death is not forever. It’s nothing more than a door into eternity into the presence of God.
<&firstgraph>We could learn many lessons from the last several weeks with all the changes that they have brought. An important one is that the “control” we have over our own lives is but an illusion, a self-deception that we practice to help us get through the day. Our lives are but a vapor: here today and gone tomorrow. The things we so depend upon can change quickly unless we found our lives upon the one who never changes.
<&firstgraph>If you love God, serve Him faithfully. Be one of His ambassadors as we see in 2nd Corinthians 5:20-21: “Now then, we are ambassadors for Christ, as though God were pleading through us: we implore you on Christ’s behalf, be reconciled to God. For He made Him who knew no sin to be sin for us, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” If you have not surrendered your life to Him, it’s time. Be reconciled to God. Accept the exchange He offers in Jesus Christ to take your sin, nailed to the cross with Him, in exchange for His righteousness! Let Him release you from the bondage of the fear of death (Hebrews 2:15) that you might have life and have it more abundantly! (John 10:10)
<&firstgraph>Look for us on Facebook at Harvest Time Church<&firstgraph> … online live at 10 a.m. May God bless you and yours.