What do you feel when you think about socialism? Does it make you feel more secure, protected, that someone will be looking out for your needs? Does the expectation of free education, free health care, perhaps a monthly government check make you feel that socialism is the solution to all your struggles?
Currently, several presidential candidates are promising all of the above and more. Isn’t it tempting to follow their lead and put in place these programs?
But wait, what examples do we have of other countries that have practiced socialism? When I was in Cuba, I visited residents who said the Cubans were overjoyed when Fidel Castro overthrew the dictator Fulgencio Batista. Because Castro promised freedom, free healthcare, free education, better living conditions and more, their expectations were high. But in practice, the government couldn’t support all these programs, so they took ownership of all privately — held businesses, oil refineries, hotels, stores, farms, so many thousands of people lost all they and their families had worked at for generations. If they resisted the theft of what was theirs, they were sent to concentration camps or worse.
The government now controlled everything and made decisions affecting everyone with no representation… Eventually, Cuba turned to communism and holds its residents hostage. Very few are allowed to leave, and all necessities are rationed. Yes, citizens’ basic needs are met — at the price of their freedom.
People living in Slovakia whom I visited are still angry at what the Russians did to their country, their economy, their social customs and their churches. An all-powerful government which controlled every aspect of their lives for over 40 years, left them powerless to influence their schools, their industries, their religious practices, and more. In many of the countries that Russia controlled, the bitter residents have lost their feeling of community; it’s every man for himself with thefts, bribes and graft quite alarmingly common.
And we all know how Hitler won the German people over with promises of a restored national prestige and jobs, homes, and wealth for all. All through World War II they believed him and his Third Reich, only to suffer and endure deprivation and the loss of an entire generation. Listen to Germans, Poles, Czechs and Slovaks who lived through this nightmare, and they will warn you that with the inception of socialism, they can envision it happening all over again.
Heed the history. Look also at what’s happened today to once prosperous Venezuela, where the economy is in free fall and people are now starving and fleeing the country.
America was founded on the belief that every person should be free to work to support himself and his family, free of control by England or any government. There have always been easier options. But none — certainly not socialism — has a better record than American capitalism for those who yearn to innovate, build, design, grow, practice their religion and respond to needs that are particular to their families and communities.