We live in amazing times, an overlap of COVID-19 tragedies, the benefits we’ve learned from isolation, and a growing awareness and resolve to right the wrongs of past and present injustice. I don’t need to tell you it’s an incredible time of promise and pain. When I think about ways that we can continue to work together to heal and integrate such complexities, two memories come to mind.
The first was 40+ years ago when my husband and I took parenting classes at the Family Living Center in Owatonna. The classes, based on the principle of logical consequences, were directly related to children's behaviors. We learned the importance of every child being taught that their actions have an impact on others around them, and that they take responsibility for their actions. We learned how to teach our children how to fix their mistakes in ways that were respectful of them and helped them. We learned to help our children reflect on their choices, face their problems, take responsibility, and repair any harm they had done.
Oh that our entire nation could take a break now and study such principles in detail. (see parentingmontana.org/logical-consequences)
The second memory is from a dimly lit church in Germany. The church held massive bronze-cast figures. Hanging on a cross was Jesus, executed as an insurrectionist for breaking countless civil, religious and cultural laws as he lived out God’s compassion, forgiveness and insistence on a life of dignity for all people. Bronze angels hovered near to minister to him. And above all this, God leaned far over from heaven, desperately reaching out to comfort his son. God’s face was in utter anguish, totally stricken at what he saw.
My heart saw God trying to let Jesus know that God cared, that God was there and would stay there no matter what, no matter how long. In that German church, I felt soul-deep that the God I saw in that bronze-casting was a God who would also be with me, would be with us, with whomever worked to live lives of love. That visual imprint of the heart of God convinced me that you and I must be the mind and heart, the hands and feet of God for others in our own time and place, that God would go with us and be with us in any way possible as we tried.
Today we seek for so many things: healing for our broken hearts and shattered dreams; a rearranged world and loving communities; the will and the strength to come together and commit to the necessary tasks of these days; the resolve to restore and rebuild and grow beyond our past and present injustices.
We yearn for soothed souls, calm spirits and trusting hearts so that all people might thrive. I am convinced we can know those things and gain those things as we do the work that lies ahead.