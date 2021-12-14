All members are invited to attend our Annual Membership meeting today, Dec. 15th at Buckham West. Beginning at 1:30 we will hold an election for the Board of Directors and have our annual business meeting. Then following the meeting, we will celebrate the holidays with refreshments. This is a members-only event and no RSVP is needed.
Problem Solved
Are you looking for Christmas gift ideas? How about purchasing a gift certificate for one of the services that we offer here at Buckham West! We have them for Senior Dining, Membership Dues, Foot Clinic and Fashions on Central. As a new gift idea, you may also purchase coupons that can be used in our Coffee Shop. At only $1 each, you can gift your special senior with coffee from our Coffee Shop. If this seems like the perfect solution for you, we can help you by stopping to see us. Problem solved!
Tax Benefits
With just two weeks left in 2021, many people will want to take advantage of the tax benefit gained by making a charitable donation before the end of the year. If you are thinking about making such a donation, a gift to Buckham West would be benefiting a worthwhile non-profit organization while you receive a tax benefit. Or if you are someone who is considering options for your IRA’s Required Minimum Distribution, a gift to Buckham West would also be greatly appreciated. A Qualified Charitable Distributions (QCDs) allows individuals age 70 1/2 or older to donate up to $100,000 per year directly from a qualifying IRA to charities such as Buckham West and pay no income tax on the distribution. Please consult your tax or financial professional about your personal situation.
Shop Local
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for men and women at bargain prices. Our store is now open Tuesday through Saturday each week from 11am-5pm. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center. It is the ultimate local, small business!
Senior Learning Network
Through a webcam and internet connection, Buckham West continues its series of virtual classes through the Senior Learning Network (SLN). Pre-registration is required by calling us at 332-7357 and the programs are open to the community. Cost to attend is $3/Buckham West members or $6/non-members which is payable at the door. The following is the schedule for the next session:
• Tues, Jan. 4: Amon Carter Art Museum’s Art of the American West Join us as we view the Carter Legacy galleries housing the original collection of Frederic Remington and Charles Russell objects. We will also discover how other artist of the time and modern and contemporary artists have depicted the American west.
Holiday Closing Schedule
• Senior Dining- There will be no noon meal (curbside and dining room) served or Meals on Wheels delivery on Friday, December 24 th or Monday, December 27th
• Fashions on Central will be closed on Dec. 24th , 25th, 31st and Saturday, Jan. 1st
• Buckham West will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24th and Friday, Dec. 31st
Reminders
• Just a reminder to our current senior center members that we would like to encourage you to get your membership renewal form in before the end of this year. This year’s membership dues are $40 per person. Plus, if you are not a member yet, now is a great time to become a new member!
• There will be no 500 cards on Wednesday, Dec. 15th due to the annual meeting.
• All senior dining meals, whether they are in the dining room or curbside pickup, require
a 24-hour advance registration and can be done by calling 332-7357.