To the editor:
As our Minnesota cities grow, so does our waistlines. The United States ranks 12th out of 192 countries in the world in obesity with 36.2% of American with obesity. Expenditures in 2014 for obesity related illness and treatments were estimated around $2 trillion (The World Factbook, 2016). In Minnesota’s 87 counties, 24%-38% of the residents are in the obesity level (2019 County Health Rankings, 2019).
As populations increase, cities borders expand. This causes an increase in gas stations and convenient fast food restaurants. Do our communities come together to increase more healthy alternatives such as offering affordable organic foods, increase in local farmers markets, increase in community education with healthy nutrition, or affordable and safe physical exercise venues? Obesity may lead to other chronic illnesses such as diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, osteoarthritis, cancer, strokes, infertility and dementia. It is projected that in the year 2025, 91 million children in the world will become obese (Obesity and Its Implications, 2019).
Healthy choices start with motivation from families and community efforts and education. Healthy diet and exercise in obesity prevention may begin with our children. These healthy habits may continue into adult life. In Minnesota, the weather plays a major part of outdoor activities and physical activity. Do our communities offer affordable places to exercise? Do our communities offer more healthy alternatives than convenient foods less in nutrition and empty calories?
Because of the dangers of chronic illness associated with obesity, communities must take an active role in promoting a healthy lifestyle especially in our youth for the generations to come. As a collaborative effort, communities can come together, especially in these long winter months, to keep Minnesota on the right healthy path by offering more affordable safe places to exercise, increasing the businesses offering healthy alternatives with nutritious foods, increasing farmers markets with local nutritious foods and increasing community education classes in preventing obesity.
Debra Shimota, RN, BCPA
Webster