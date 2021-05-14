In our master gardener world we have access to a lot of information.
Each one of us has an aspect of gardening that we are drawn to. Mine is perennial gardening. I love watching them pop through the soil in the spring. What is coming back and what did not make it through the winter. My goal in my perennial beds is to have something blooming all throughout the growing season.
Perennials don’t bloom all summer long like annual plants do, they have a time of the season that they bloom. For instance my Asiatic lilies bloom in July, when not much else is showing color. Some bloom early spring, late spring, mid-summer or fall. So when selecting a perennial, consider the bloom time you are looking for. Perennials also have different growth habits, some grow tall, some stay short, some spread and some stay small and grow in a clump shape. These are things to consider when deciding which plant to add to your garden.
The best thing about perennials is that you can divide them to get more plants for your garden or have some to share with friends. There are a few simple steps to take when dividing to insure your success.
Dividing should be done when a plant dies out in the center or produces smaller leaves or the blooms are not as profuse. If plants become crowded that is another signal to get out the shovel. They need air to breathe just like we do. It will help stimulate new growth on the plant as well as control the size of the plant.
It is best to divide the plants on a cloudy day to prevent them from drying out too quickly. It is best to dig up the whole plant you are to divide and then split the plant apart, returning part of the original plant in the spot. You can replant the other remaining plants throughout your garden or pot them up to share. Each division should have two or three healthy shots and a nice clump of healthy roots.
Another rule of thumb for perennial division is the time to divide fall blooming perennials is in the spring because new growth is smaller and they are easier to work with. Spring rains are more frequent to help them get reestablished. They have a whole growing season to recover before winter.
Divide spring flowering perennials in the fall because gardening work has slowed down in the fall. It is easier to spot those plants that need to be divided. Remember to divide the plants four to six weeks before frost to help them have time to get established.
There is an excellent source of information on dividing perennials on the University of Minnesota Extension website, on the Yard and Garden page. The title of the two fact sheets are "Dividing Perennials" and "How and When to Divide Perennials." They provide more detailed information on the how-to’s.
This cooler weather that we are having is a great time to get those perennial beds looking great for the season.