October has been Fire Prevention Month for eons and will remain so as long as fires continue to destroy property, and kill and injure people.
As with most aspects of our lives, COVID-19 has made us change how we operate. Fire prevention awareness is very important and cannot take a back seat to this pandemic. The fire service is full of dedicated people that are used to making changes midstream at just about any type of emergency or event that we are involved in.
Getting fire safety messages out this October looks different for us in Faribault. Our usual in-person presentation to elementary school students has changed to a video presentation. The video was created by the firefighters with a lot of help from Troy Temple at TLT video. We still are going out and conducting in-person classes, but only if they can take place outside.
MOST fires are PREVENTABLE. I have not kept track over the span of my career of how many truly accidental fires I have been to, but I can assure you that a very high percentage of the fires we respond to are preventable. Cooking fires are the number one cause of structure fires in Minnesota and across the U.S. Other than a rare failure of the cooking appliance itself, these cooking fires are preventable. Keep combustibles away from your stove, keep your appliances clean and in good working order and NEVER leave the kitchen while cooking on your stove top.
Smoking related fires are less common these days but the consequences of a smoking related fire remain high. Because most smoking related fires involve a person falling a sleeping while smoking and the fire starting either on them, or more commonly on the furniture that they are sitting or lying on, smoking fires are the leading cause of fire deaths.
If you have ever spoken to me about candles you’ve heard this before. The best candle out there is one that is powered by a battery and utilizes an LED to produce light. Candles are my nemesis and I urge you not to use them (the real ones).
There are many other causes of fires and most of them are preventable. Education is essential when it comes to fire prevention, but there is the human factor that we refer to as your “gut feeling.” If your gut tells you that what you are doing is not safe, it probably is. Don’t take the chance! If you have questions about fire safety, please call the fire department and we will do our best to answer your questions.
Stay safe!