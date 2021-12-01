It’s the time of year that we take a moment to reflect on what we are truly grateful for. Most of us focus on big things like health, family, pets, and friends. Some of us focus on little things like a good cup of coffee, afternoon naps, a good book, or free wi-fi. From the principal’s chair at Roosevelt Elementary School, there are several members of our school community that I feel compelled to show my gratitude for because, without them, we simply would not be able to fulfill our purpose of teaching the children that attend our schools in Faribault and having a positive impact on their lives.
If our students don't have loving, caring, and supportive homes, it is hard to teach them well at school. Thank you, parents & families.
If our students can't get to school, they can't learn at school. Thank you, bus drivers.
If our students are hungry, it is hard for them to learn. Thank you, cooks and foodservice employees.
If our students don't have adequate one-on-one support, they can't meet their full potential. Thank you, paraprofessionals and educational assistants.
If students don't have their social and emotional needs met, it is hard for them to excel academically. Thank you, social workers.
If there is no one to fill in for teachers or staff when they are out sick, students can’t continue to learn. Thank you, substitute teachers.
If our school is broken down and dirty, people feel no school pride and it is hard for people to teach and learn. Thank you, custodial staff.
If we didn't have professionals that set up our tech systems and problem solve issues when they arise, we couldn't utilize technology for learning. Thank you, technicians.
If our communication and organization are poor (or if there isn’t someone to tell the principal what to do), things do not run smoothly and culture suffers. Thank you, secretaries.
If we can't connect with parents or build community partnerships, it is harder to meet the needs of children at school. Thank you, Family and Community Engagement Specialists and Family Literacy Specialists.
If we didn't have talented people to sit side by side with emerging learners, we would not be able to get them caught up to grade level. Thank you, AmeriCorps tutors.
If we didn't have highly trained and caring health professionals in our schools, we would not be able to navigate a global pandemic and continue learning. Thank you, school nurses.
If there is no vision, direction, or support offered by strong leaders, our teachers and staff can become frustrated and disillusioned. Thank you, Superintendent Sesker, cabinet, and school board members.
If our students don't have talented and dedicated educators that love them, believe in them, and challenge them to meet their full potential, they won’t ever realize the greatness that lies within them. Thank you, teachers.
And most importantly - if we didn't have the wonderful children that fill our schools with so much joy and love each day, we would not feel as whole and fulfilled as we all do. Thank you, students.