To the editor:
Last week the president laid out the guidelines to reopen the country, and the next day tweeted, “Liberate” various states as people were protesting economic closures.
TV news anchors, including Nora O’Donnell of CBS News, had a controlled, steely reaction — President Trump just contradicted himself, No, dig deeper Nora — figure out what President Trump was truly saying.
Facts:
• The Michigan governor prohibited people from having their lawns mowed.
• Washington state, because of the coronavirus, was one vote away from releasing the Green River Serial Killer.
• One county in Texas fines people $1,000 for not wearing a mask.
• In a Mississippi community, a drive-in church service was banned.
What? People can be punished for not wearing a mask, but a serial killer is almost released? Does this make any sense or is the left using the coronavirus to get Americans accustomed to rights being forfeited for a “good” cause? No, Nora, President Trump was not contradicting himself — he was talking about something entirely different — our God-given constitutional rights.
Finally, TV anchors reporting on the bleach. If you listened to President Trump live (not on regular mainstream TV because it’s not on), the president did not say to drink bleach.
As I recall from listening firsthand, President Trump spoke about future research looking into possibly light and, yes, disinfectant. Kind of a big stretch, Nora, from research in disinfectants to swallowing bleach, don’t you think?
Well, lasers (light) are used in surgeries now, and, acetic acid (in white vinegar) is considered a disinfectant; what about Pasteur with penicillin and what he saw in mold?
Oh, wait, Pasteur just told us to inject mold?
Begs the question: TV News: Credible reporting, or misrepresenting and coloring the facts?
The media is guilty of misquoting, reporting out of context and lying to appease their leftist supporters. I did find this hard to believe at first, but now I am taking notes.
My advice to Nora? Dig deeper or has your incredible hatred/bias for your political opponents blinded you to the facts? Speak the truth.
Ditch the TV anchors; find out what is really being said by listening first-hand, if possible, to those speaking. You can easily do this online now.
Beware, before you realize, the propaganda machine of the mainstream media will corrupt your minds and hearts — reminds me of the frog in the pot of boiling water.
Dr. Linda Moore
Faribault