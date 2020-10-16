To the editor:
A hundred years ago, women were heading to the polls for first time to vote. The Faribault branch of the American Association of University Women salute all the women who struggled over 80 years to achieve woman's suffrage.
AAUW, also, hopes all women and men who are eligible to vote, do so in the up coming election, either by absent ballot or at the polls Nov. 3.
The right to vote is a Constitutional right. It should not be ignored if a strong democracy is to continue in America.
Pauline Schreiber
President of Faribault AAUW