A lot has been made about the learning loss that young people around the world are experiencing because of being out of school due to the pandemic. While the herculean efforts made by our schools and our teachers have allowed students to stay engaged and continue to learn at high levels, it’s undeniable that some things typically taught in a normal school year won’t be taught this year. Parents, politicians, and school leaders like me are worried about this.
I wondered what students would say when the topic of what has been lost this year was brought up. So, I asked them. Here are some of their responses:
"I have lost a lot of memories that I would have made if it was a normal school year."
"I lost the opportunity to visit colleges."
"[I lost] homecoming, watching sports, seeing classmates, prom, theatre, the fundraisers, and all the extra events that are put on."
"I lost a lot of my support system. Sometimes I forget that I love and need my friends, so I don't actively reach out to them first. This has screwed up my mental health."
"I feel like I'm missing out on the connections I can make in school with teachers."
These students acknowledge loss but are less focused on gaps in learning than us adults because they know that learning is not a linear endeavor. It happens in fits and starts. Hours of frustration can be followed by moments of blissful discovery. Years of disengagement in school can be replaced by an insatiable desire to learn once one finds their true passion. Learning is never lost, because tomorrow is always a new opportunity for the spark of an idea to light an eternal flame in the mind of a child.
The teachers, counselors, and other staff at Faribault Public Schools will do whatever it takes to accelerate the learning of every child in the months and years ahead. We are prepared to meet the challenge of providing high quality mental health support, ensuring a culture in each building that students feel welcome in, and guaranteeing a world-class education for every child.
As adults, it is reasonable to be concerned about our children learning less math, science, history, and literature this year, but our young people have grown in ways that matter so much more. The persistence, patience, resilience, adaptability, creativity, and courage they have shown has been truly inspiring for me. These skills will last a lifetime. When I asked students what they had “found” this school year, many acknowledged seeing those traits in themselves:
"I have found that I love having my own schedule and that I like waking up early."
"I have found that I actually enjoy reading and doing art, which are things I never had time for before COVID."
"I’ve found that when I try my best, I am actually a really good student. My grades are better than they ever have been. I’m more confident than I was before."
"I found out my little sister is not always annoying but is actually very funny. I also learned not to take anyone for granted."
"I have found that I am a good distance learner. I am always on top of my work."
"I have found that washing hands and good hygiene is not just for germaphobes anymore!"
"I have found myself."
All has not been lost. And what has been lost can be found. Maybe time will show that our students aren’t behind. Maybe we just need to measure different things.