Congratulations to the new officers of Buckham West’s Board of Directors. These individuals were elected at the January 13 meeting and include: Isabell O’Connor, chair; Cathy Hoban, vice-chair; Terri Bromenshenkel, treasurer and Sheri Eichhorn, secretary. In addition to these four individuals the remaining directors include: John Battles, Julie Carver, Kenn Dubbels, George Galvin, Winnie Hughes, Dave Jacobsen, Kathryn Speulda and Wally Wetzel. We thank them for their willingness to serve and look forward to a great year.
Coffee and music
Mark your calendar for Thursday, Jan. 30 for a rare and special opportunity at Buckham West. Thanks to support from the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Minnesota State Arts Board, singer/songwriter Chris Koza and his band will be providing “Artists in Residence” opportunities throughout the Faribault area. Buckham West will be hosting Chris for a relaxed, coffee house style performance on Jan. 30 from 10-11:30 a.m.
Chris Koza is an internationally-recognized artist who has released a dozen albums over the past several years. He performs regularly as a solo artist and with his band, Rogue Valley, at top Twin Cities’ venues.
The music Chris produces is rooted in Americana but heeds its own spirit. Born out of folk, country, storytelling and rock ’n roll, Chris both honors and builds on Americana traditions by incorporating a unique pop-music sensibility, subtle synthesizers, rich harmonies, and imaginative production choices. Chris performs solo, as a duo, and with a band of almost any other configuration
No reservations or membership are required for this free event. We invite the community to join us- the coffee is on us!
Powerful Tools for Caregivers
Powerful Tools for Caregivers is an educational program designed to help caregivers take care of themselves while caring for a relative or friend. You will benefit from this class whether you are helping a parent, spouse, friend, someone who lives at home, in a nursing home, or across the country.
The 6-session program meets at Buckham West and will help you reduce stress, communicate more effectively, take care of yourself, reduce guilt, anger and depression, help you relax, make tough decisions and much more. Powerful Tools for Caregivers is offered at no cost by Catholic Charities of Southern MN in partnership with Buckham West. Registration for this free program is required and may be done online at www.ccsomn.org or by calling (507) 450-1518.
Do you have questions? Learn more at our Informational meeting on Tuesday, Feb. at 1 p.m. Then sign up for the series of classes which meets for 6 sessions: Tuesdays, Feb. 18 — March 24 from 1 — 3 p.m.
Storytime with Isabell
We are never too old to enjoy a good story, whether we are listening to the story or telling the story. Take a break from your busy day and join us for this new storytime designed for adults. This will be a 3-session series led by noted local story teller and author, Isabel Monk O’Connor.
Class dates are Fridays, Feb 7, 14 and 21 from 10 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Bring paper, pencil, your favorite children’s book and a willing spirit! Pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 507-332-7357. This class is open to public and is free for Buckham West member, $3 non-members.
Membership Renewal
If you would like to keep receiving our newsletter, we are now asking for all current members to please renew their membership for 2020. All those that have paid their dues by Feb. 1 will then continue to have their name on our current mailing list. If you aren’t sure that your membership is up-to-date, please stop in and we will check into it.
Tax Sign Up Begins Jan. 20
Buckham West will once again host trained AARP Tax-Aide volunteers beginning in February. Those eligible to use the tax assistance are low income taxpayers including those ages 60 and older. In order to make your appointment, please call Buckham West at 332-7357 beginning at 9 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 20.
Questions for Carla
Carla Pearson, LSW, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate for Three Rivers Community Action will be at Buckham West in 2020 with a schedule that has expanded to once a week. Carla has experience in working with those living with memory loss and can provide specialized education, screenings, resource referral and care planning for individuals or their caregivers. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m.
Reminders:
• Winter Book Sale going on now! This sale is open to public and there is no limit on the number of books you can purchase.
• Book Club books are ready for pick up.
• The “CBD: What you should know” class which was scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 19 has been postponed. There is no new date scheduled at this point.
Upcoming Trips
• Sign up now! The Looney Lutherans, in “Livin’ La Vida Lutherans” on Tuesday, Feb. 1 at the Ames Center in Bloomington. Leave at 10 a.m., return by 4:30 p.m. Early lunch included at the Pizza Ranch buffet. Cost is $70 with includes performance, lunch and motorcoach transportation.
• Future planning in progress for: ”Music Man” starring Ann Michaels as Marian at Chanhassen in early spring and a trip to Minnesota’s Arrowhead Country in late spring.