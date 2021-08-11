Habit, repetition and tradition make it easy to take things for granted.
We might think that the last 17 months might have shaken those notions right out of our thought processes but no, no, nope it has not.
Until the last several weeks, Minnesota skies were blue — a beautiful blue — during summer days. The smoke from fires far away from here meant a haze — and not a lazy, hazy, crazy day but just plain gray, gray, gray. We had plenty of those gray days, without the smoke, last winter, unfortunately, for lovers of clear sunny days that make the frigid temperatures more bearable.
The lack of blue skies prompted thoughts about other things that I take for granted and that I wouldn’t really want to live without, even though I admit to feeling a bit like a materialistic wimp when mentally compiling the list.
After all, think of the pioneers. These folks crossed our great country in covered wagons.
There were no quick trips to the supermarket to pick up a little dinner. And if the horse or the ox became disabled or ill, it was big trouble. They couldn’t just flip a switch and have light and entertainment or change the temperatures of their surroundings.
They couldn’t call 911 when they were in trouble. They couldn’t get the pest people over to take care of the bugs. They couldn’t get a vaccination to prevent polio, measles, mumps, chicken pox, pneumonia, shingles or COVID-19. Doing laundry was a big job as was nearly everything else that we take for granted.
Compared to the pioneers or the immigrants or even to people 30 or 40 years ago, we have it easy. Once modern conveniences enter our lives, it becomes difficult or maybe impossible to imagine life without them until all of a sudden the electricity goes out, the WiFi won’t work, the car won’t start or the water isn’t hot.
Youngsters today, for example, will never know a life without television or cars or airplanes or powerful computers that they hold in their hands. They won’t have to wait for the newspaper to be delivered to their doorsteps to find out what is going on in the world. People without plumbing have cell phones. Cars are a way of life, even for those who don’t have money to buy gasoline.
Wimpish or not, dear readers three, there are things that I own (or that own me — I’m never sure which) that I wouldn’t want to do without. And there are services such as utilities, retail and grocery stores and gas stations that make our lives easier and more comfortable.
The list is different for most people. For me, my top five list includes contact lenses, central heat and cooling, washers of dishes and clothes, the range and the water heater. I could go on to the top 10 or 20 without much thought.
I’d be blind as a bat without corrective lenses. When I think of people in much earlier times who were not able to have their vision corrected, my heart is sick. Regulated heating and cooling at a touch of a thermostat surely is one of the greatest modern inventions. I’m surely glad that I don’t have to beat my clothes on a rock or swirl them around in a big tub. Hot water as you turn on the faucet beats heating it on a stove (and having a stove surely better than a camp fire). A few days of rustic camping restores one’s appreciation, to be sure.
And the return of the blue sky is most welcome.