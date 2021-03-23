I was fortunate to grow up when I did. As a youth, I did some pretty stupid things. And while I still don’t feel old, I hope that I have learned enough to make fewer rash mistakes. I don’t regret my past, as it has made me who I am. And regret would change nothing. You can’t go back.
There are probably people to whom I would owe an apology. Maybe someone was having a terrible day and my sudden angry gesture in traffic only made it worse. Perhaps I used offensive language. Who knows what people might claim I did when I was drinking that would need an apology? More likely than not, most people have forgotten those moments or words or situations and moved on. It seems human nature to be rash, inappropriate and hurtful at times. Honestly, without God, I would still be that person that I was in my youth.
The point, of course, is the current culture we live in where our past misdeeds and words are suddenly discovered, and we are punished for being a person we no longer are. Many times, with a mere “he-said she -said”. Recent historical events that were built on this “justice” include Nazi Germany, where good citizens turned in neighbors and the Cold War era of McCarthy in America where people were labeled and interrogated without corroboration of any kind. You think we would have learned, but in zealous “wokeness” we blindly hurry down a similar path.
I’m not suggesting that those who have committed real crimes in the past don’t have to answer for them. When Kathleen Soliah, aka Sara Jane Olson, was arrested in 1999 and stood trial for her part of the bombings and resultant murder in LA 24 years prior, I had no problem with the courts practicing due process. She knew what she had done was a crime and she was convicted and spent time in jail for it. Of course, even then the pundits were on divided sides about whether she should or shouldn’t be held accountable. I wonder what the victim’s family thought when there were people who felt that their loved one didn’t matter because it was so long ago. A lifetime without someone for them.
This, however, is an example of a process that took time, a case was made, public opinion did not weigh in, mob mentality was not considered and a verdict was rendered. It wasn’t a situation where someone said something or wrote something twenty years ago (or even currently) and now they’re unemployable, their lives are threatened and the details of the veracity of it are sorted out later, if at all.
Ironically, the same “woke” people driving this frenzy are often the ones who want to “educate” the masses on this or that. You would think that if I have learned whether through your educational system or through some other means, not to do something offensive, such as using racial slurs, that this would be a reason to celebrate. It worked! I used this or that word or phrase twenty years ago, but I don’t now because I realize the impact it has. Success! Not so. I used it then, so I must be punished now for being a different person then. Are you getting dizzy yet from the merry-go-round?
We all have the potential to be nasty, hateful human beings. To be offensive, many times without even meaning to. We probably do it every week, if not every day, to our own family members. And, apparently, we have the potential to be completely merciless. Let them who is without sin cast the first stone. No one did then. No one should be doing so now.