There are several things to consider if you’ve found an insect nest on your property. First, you will want to know what kind of nest it is. Not all flying, stinging insects are wasps, after all! Another factor to consider is whether a nest is actually problematic where it’s located. If you’re allergic to bees or if a nest is located in a place you can’t avoid, you will likely want to eliminate the problem.
You shouldn’t worry too much about determining if an insect is a wasp or a hornet, because hornets are a type of wasp. Our most common social wasps in Minnesota include yellowjackets, bald-face hornets, and paper wasps. Social wasps tend to disturb people because they can be aggressive while protecting their colony. That’s what being a social insect means – that a group of individuals, known as a colony, share one nest. Solitary wasps and bees nest alone. I’m focusing on social wasps in this article.
Some bees, like honey bees and bumble bees, are social as well. It’s important to know the difference because bee nests should be preserved if possible. For information on distinguishing social bees from wasps, visit: https://extension.umn.edu/insects-infest-homes/wasps-and-bees.
After you’ve identified it, you can decide what to do about the nest. Wasps will generally not bother people when their nests are not near human activity. If a nest is located in a remote part of your yard, you may choose to leave it. However, wasps are protective of their nests and will sting to defend them. If a nest is in a high traffic area, you may want to take control measures to reduce the risk of being stung.
Keep in mind that our social wasps survive only one year. The workers die in freezing temperatures while newly produced and mated queens leave their old nests and search for protective places to spend the winter. This means winter is a great time to remove visible wasp nests, because they are vacant at that point.
If you decide that a wasp nest is problematic and you need to control it promptly, you have a few options. Regardless of the method you choose, you’ll want to do it during the late evening or early morning when the wasps are less active.
If you can see the nest, you can attempt to carefully remove the nest if you’re comfortable with it. Or you can treat it using an aerosol spray labeled for wasps and hornets. Spray directly into the opening of the nest where the wasps fly back and forth.
For ground nests, you can place an insecticide dust in and around the nest entrance during the night. The dust particles will stick to the insects as they exit and enter the nest and they should be controlled within a few days. Nests found inside homes are challenging and it’s usually best for a pest management professional to control these nests.