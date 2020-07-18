Summer is here, the sun is high, and the lake is warm. COVID numbers are down, the boy crying wolf has faded into the background and chicken little is summering in the south. Everything is back to normal and it doesn’t get any better than this, right?
Not quite. Although summer plays a huge role in slowing the spread of the coronavirus, our little friend is not done with us yet.
Why the summer uptick in southern states, you ask? Because their summers are like our winters; they rely on air conditioning like we depend on heat. Stifling daytime temps drive southerners indoors just as bitter cold does to us. And that is exactly where this virus wants us.
Coronavirus has a much harder time spreading in an outdoor setting with the breeze blowing and social distancing made easy. Indoors, however, with recirculating air, tight quarters and close contact is this bug’s bailiwick, allowing for fast and easy spread.
The second wave that experts predict for us this winter is what we are seeing in the southern states this summer…but another human factor is a major contributor.
The new term is caution fatigue. We are tired of hearing everyone cry “wolf” and we no longer believe the sky is falling. We have watched the 24-hour news cycle for so many weeks, yet only know of one or two people who have actually had the virus. And maybe we feel just a little invincible.
What we know, however, is that the cautionary measures we are so tired of and annoyed by, social distancing, hand washing, and masks, really do make a difference. Granted, we can use some common sense, too.
By understanding when a mask makes sense, we can help minimize our frustration and caution fatigue.
Out for a run or bike ride, mask not required—but running to Walmart, best to wear it. Alone in your car, no mask required…unless you drive or ride Uber. Summer is time at the lake, on the water and outdoor gatherings, but continue to keep your distance, keep your hands clean, and save the hugs for another time.
One other aspect of caution fatigue is convincing yourself that you are immune, that the flu you had back in October must have been COVID so none of these rules apply to you. Well, guess what…if you were sick in 2019, especially here in the Midwest, it wasn’t COVID-19. Don’t believe me? Get an antibody test.
Antibody testing will be the next phase of figuring out where we are in the life of this pandemic.
Antibodies are the weapons of self-defense that our body produces when we get sick, then they hang around just in case the little bug tries to attack again. The antibody test measures our level of defense.
You have heard people talk about the need to achieve “herd immunity” before we are out of the woods.
“Herd immunity” is the point at which 60-90% of the population have antibodies and are now immune, making it hard for the virus to spread and the pandemic dies off.
Think we are close to “herd immunity?” Think again. The Red Cross is now running antibody testing on all blood donors and found only 1.2% to be antibody positive. Sweden, on the other hand, estimates 30% of their population has achieved immunity.
To complicate things even more, a new British mathematical analysis of the virus, taking into account people’s activity levels, their need to move about and their willingness to venture into crowds, suggests that we only need 43% of the population to be antibody positive to achieve herd immunity. That is, get immunity in those most likely to spread the virus and you prevent most of the community spread.
In a nutshell, our current state of immunity could range anywhere from 1.2% to 30% and our goal could be anywhere from 43% to 90%. In short, not only don’t we know where we want to be, we cannot even figure out where we are.
More importantly, wherever we actually are, we have lost 100,000 lives to get here. And that’s the rub.
Doesn’t matter how sick and tired we may be of masks, handwashing and staying out of crowds, but that is what we still need to do.
So as the summer wears on and gives way to fall and winter, as temps drop from hot to pleasant to frigid, and as we are forced back indoors, please heed the warnings. Wash, wear a mask (and wear it correctly, covering your mouth and nose), and defer the hugs and handshakes for a while longer. Above all, admit when you don’t feel good and stay home.
Finally, if you’re convinced you have already had COVID-19, give blood. Not only will you get a free antibody test, you might just save a life.