The kids are back to learning. Most are back in school; some are doing a hybrid; and some may be still utilizing distance learning. The bottom line is that they are back to learning.
We all need to continue to learn. This includes parents and grandparents. One of the key things you need to learn about is internet safety.
Let me ask you a few questions. Does your child have a cell phone? Do they have access to the internet through that cell phone? Do you ever check the history on your home computers, IPad or cell phones etc.? Have you had conversations with your kids about the dangers of social media and the information they share?
I hope a majority of your answers are yes. Chances are, there are many of you that answered many of the latter questions with a “no” or “not yet” or “I don’t think I need to.” Folks, you need to!
The internet and social media are dangerous places if they are not monitored. Cyber stalkers are out there trying to steal identities. They are out there looking for young, naïve and vulnerable youth. Reality check…they may be not who they say they are. They are stalking and preying on our youth for illegal, vulgar and sometimes even life-changing results. So what can you do about it?
Monitor what websites and chat rooms your kids are on. When our kids are at their lowest times, they are looking for attention, for acceptance and for acknowledgement. These cyber creepers know how to draw these kids in and manipulate them into thinking they are someone they are not. Before you know it, they are sharing pictures of inappropriate things such as child pornography. They send these photos and convince your child that this is okay because it’s only a picture and it’s between just us. But little do your kids know but these people are soon sharing or selling these pictures of your child with other child molesters. These photos are there for millions to see for all of the wrong reasons. They may even have shared their school, their home address and want to meet their “new friend.” If this happens to you or your child, please report it to law enforcement. Your actions might lead to the arrest of sexual deviant and prevent other people from being victimized. Many parents state that they are embarrassed so they don’t want to report it. Please report it for sake of other youth that may be abused or terrorized.
Parents and grandparents, you need to set limits or boundaries. Until your child is 18, you have a right to monitor their use. You set the rules. You are the adult. If your kids know that you are monitoring them, this might be enough to deter them from going down that wrong path.
Let them know there will be consequence if they break the rules. Talk about the dangers and the consequences.
We don’t know where these stalkers are at. They may be in another country, another state or even in our own back yard. We’ve seen too many families scared because of careless actions our children. Parents then blame themselves for not paying closer attention to what they are doing on the computers and phones.
Even I don’t consider myself a technology genius. But if we don’t know something, there are places you can go to get the answers. When you purchase a phone or iPad for your child, talk to the sales staff about utilizing parental control and monitoring. Search for “Parental Control” apps on the internet to help you better understand and monitor what is happening.
As we navigate the technology world, remember to always continue to learn. If not for yourself, for your child’s well-being and safety. Be safe and stay healthy. Until next time…