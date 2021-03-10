The new administration has promised to take action on global warming, which is to say, they intend to address the human component of global warming. The primary human contribution is through the production of CO2 from the burning of fossil fuels, which accounts for approximately 52-65% of annual human CO2 production. Understanding why we know this is from fossil fuels involves understanding carbon isotope formation and decay (formation occurs almost exclusively due to cosmic rays in the upper atmosphere). Suffice it to say that a deep research journey into the peer-reviewed literature (not CNN or Fox News) will tell this story.
So, with human-origin CO2 production in their sights, economists almost uniformly will tell you that we need a carbon tax of some sort to bring down the production. By taxing the production of CO2 we put market pressures in play that reduce use by gently nudging people to make CO2-reducing choices. Anyone old enough to remember the economic shock of the oil crises of the 70's will also remember that car manufacturers quickly responded by offering up cheap and fuel-efficient cars. We all remember the Pinto, the Vega, the AMC Pacers and Gremlins. Small, fuel efficient, and ultimately, forsaken as the fuel prices normalized, this wave of innovation was driven by the same sorts of market forces that a carbon tax would create. But as fuel prices stabilized, demand for these smaller vehicles shrank faster than the cars had. Efforts to shore up lower fuel use fueled (sorry) regulatory efforts to mandate higher mileage vehicles.
But, as is often the case with regulatory approaches, loopholes drilled by powerful lobbies created openings through which the car manufacturers could drive a truck. So they did. Literally. The trick was to build a new vehicle class based on a truck chassis and engine, and therefore get those vehicles into a different class when accounting for fleet mileage. We know those trucks as Sport Utility Vehicles (SUVs). This regulatory magic was eventually cleared up by yet more twiddling with the regulations. But by then the market appeal of the SUV was as embedded in the US population as a tick on a hound dog.
Meanwhile, economists continued to point out that a simple carbon fee and dividend model could avoid creating deep troughs of money for powers-that-be to feed at. Their favorite plan was to put a simple tax on fossil fuels, then use that tax to fund other parts of the government, replacing less equitable taxes like taxes on income, for example. But these plans run into the buzz-saw of politics, and like most components of sausage, become unrecognizable as special interests line up to drink from that new money stream.
So, an additional patch is needed. That patch is to distribute that revenue from the fossil fuel sources (oil, natural gas, coal) back to the people as a dividend. Modeled on existing schemes (like the oil dividend paid annually to citizens of Alaska), this use of the money serves nicely to provide three side benefits.
First, the money distributed ends up correcting the social injustice that increasing prices represent. It makes whole the lower 70% of the population. Those poor, who usually end up carrying the burden of taxes, actually come out ahead compared to the wealthy. While some goods will rise in price because they are burning those fossil fuels, the poor will see more income from the dividend than they will experience in higher prices. At the same time the top 30% or so will not see their increased expenses covered by that same dividend. This makes the carbon fee and dividend palatable to those concerned about social justice (if they are really interested in that). All will feel the market pressure to use less fossil fuel, but the wealthy will feel it more.
But second, because that dividend is distributed to everyone - it meets the conservative ideal that we are all created equal - and that we should not be treated differently. It avoids creating an us vs them situation, and by avoiding that artificial, politically polarizing conflict, it creates the political will to keep a truly bipartisan solution in place.
The third advantage is that unlike direct subsidies for favored picked winners, a market solution can include a border adjustment that puts an import tariff on incoming products that have not been taxed for their carbon content in their country of origin. This approach is already in use in Canada and is planned to be in place for the EU by 2022. If the US passes their own carbon fee - we will not see our hard-earned money being diverted to Canada and the EU, and we will instead see that money being used to fuel our own economy through that dividend.