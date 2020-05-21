The effects of COVID-19 on the local, state and national economies and the newspaper industry is accelerating our plans to concentrate more of our resources on our digital products at our Adams Publishing Group newspapers.
On June 1, the Faribault Daily News and Owatonna People’s Press will begin a four-day-a-week printing schedule. Print editions of the Daily News and People’s Press will be distributed to subscribers and single-copy readers Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. The electronic replica, our e-edition, will continue to be available online Fridays.
The change will support our efforts to improve news coverage and delivery of digital content. Additional changes will also include an expanded weekend edition. That will increase content in the already larger Saturday edition. Parade magazine, an expanded features section and regional business content will be delivered in the larger weekend print editions.
Most of our subscribers are connected to the online edition of the newspapers. And we’re learning that our readers value the updates to our websites throughout the day, and that we’re better serving subscribers by providing news in a timelier and more portable manner.
Why now? In addition to the significant revenue disruptions of this pandemic, newspapers were already experiencing advertising revenue challenges by the changes in consumer patterns. The rise of online retailing has also impacted us. On the brighter side, consumption of our news contents is on the rise.
It is important for us to move in this direction because building a community journalism model for the future must start now. All traditional media struggles to attract younger consumers. Our future is in grade school, middle school and high school. These young people are the future Rotarians, Kiwanians, Lions, nonprofit board members, business owners, Chamber members, taxpayers and stewards of our long and proud history. That success of that future can’t exist on an information diet of national and international news. It has to be local. Our transformation must focus on reaching this audience.
According to a 2018 Pew Research Center Study: Online news websites are more popular among those ages 30 to 49. About four in 10 (42%) in this age group get news often from websites. About a quarter (27%) of 18- to 29-year-olds get news from news websites, making it the second most commonly used platform for news for that age group.
The Daily News and People’s Press will continue to publish local news every day throughout the day on Faribault.com and Owatonna.com. The goal of this change is to grow our newsroom; not constrict.
On March 1, we updated all of the APG-Southern Minnesota websites. The upgrade improved our analytic tools. In the month of April, our Southern Minnesota newspapers experienced just over 1.1 million page views with an average time on page of 1:29. That’s a significant reach that continues to grow.
We will continue to maintain an ardent commitment to our printed products. Print continues to be an incredibly effective medium for advertising messages, news and entertainment; our consumers’ needs have expanded.
Most of all, we are committed to our communities, and committed to providing an independent voice. We need to take the appropriate steps to make sure that our resources are devoted to making certain that the Daily News and People’s Press can fulfill the news coverage needs for years to come.
I want to thank our subscribers and advertisers for their support over the years. Adams Publishing Group recognizes the importance of our role in the communities we serve and do business in. Your support matters to us now more than ever.
If you have questions about our changes, please contact me at steve.fisher@apgsomn.com or 507-444-2367.