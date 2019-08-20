As an incentive to add new members for the remainder of 2019, we are kicking off a special Membership Drive beginning Sept, 3. If you are 50 years or older, we would like to invite you to become a member for the remainder of 2019 and all of 2020 for only $45. Next year’s individual’s dues are $40 per year, so for just $5 more you can join for the last 4 months of 2019 and all of 2020. We also have a discounted couple’s rate for the same time frame.
If you are already a Buckham West member, your annual renewal process will begin in November for the 2020 membership year
Employment
Anniversary
Did you know that we have an anniversary to celebrate here? This month Brenda Johnson, program coordinator, has been a Buckham West employee for 20 years! As a way to thank her for the many years that she has worked here and the contributions she has made to this organization, we will be hosting a coffee party in her honor on Wednesday, Aug. 28 between 9:00-11:30am. Please stop in to greet her and join us for a treat.
Honoring Your Choices
Advance Care Planning is a process that includes thinking about, talking about, and writing down your preferences for future health care decisions. It’s important for every adult to have a health care directive – a written plan for loved ones and health care providers to follow – so that your wishes are known if a medical emergency occurs and you are not able to speak for yourself.
Join us in the process of advance care planning, learn how to choose a health care decision-maker, navigate the Honoring Choices health care directive, and have the opportunity to complete your directive at the end of class, if you choose.
A member of the Honoring Choices staff, will lead the discussion which will be offered on Wednesday, September 4 from 10:00 to 11:30 a.m. This free program is open to public; please pre-register by calling 507-497-3061 or email honoringchoices@allina.com.
Grief Support Group
Beginning at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 3 and every first and third Tuesday thereafter, Buckham West is partnering with the bereavement staff of AseraCare Hospice to launch a community-based Grief Support Group.
Included will be education about healthy grieving in a compassionate group setting that will also allow for socialization with others. If you are interested in attending, please call Trish at AseraCare at 952-943-0009 for more information and to register. The class is free and open to the public. It will be held at Buckham West, located at 19 Division St. West.
Having hip, knee,
or leg pain?
If you are living with joint pain, you want relief so that you can continue to do the things that you enjoy. Come to this information session to learn about options for hip, leg or knee pain, including pain management, surgical alternatives, and rehabilitation services — with opportunity to ask your questions.
Meet and learn from these Allina Health experts:
• Dr Rafael Fernandez-Soltero, MD, a board certified Orthopedic Surgeon with Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic, Faribault.
• Dr Jackson Maddux, MD, Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Physician, Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute, Faribault.
This program is open to the public and will be held at Buckham West on Wed, Sept 18th at 5:00 p.m. To reserve a spot for this free presentation call 332-7357.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at Buckham West on Tuesday, September 24 beginning at 4:00 p.m.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare- hospital, medical and drug options; including original/ traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified State Health Insurance Program Counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line®. This is a free event which is open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357
Reminders:
• Summer clearance sale begins at Fashions on Central!
• Book Club meets on Monday, Aug. 26 at 9:30 a.m.
Upcoming Trips
• Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug 29 from 8:30am- 5pm. $40 includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the Fair.
• Prairies Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, September 10 and 11. Cost is $80 and includes motorcoach transportation and hotel accommodations. Flyer is available. Casino puts $50 on Players Card, plus other incentives.
• “Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30am-4:30pm at the Ames Center, Burnsville. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
• Door County trip on Oct. 21-24. Brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan, and great meals.
• Brochures available: Hostfest on Sept. 25-27, Branson on Nov. 7-11, and Nashville on Nov. 14-19.