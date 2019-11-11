You’ve heard a lot about sourcing local food from me. I’ve spent the last four years focused on growing, eating and promoting local food.
Through new friendships formed in the past few years with local fiber farmers, I’ve been learning about the benefits of locally sourced wool. I’ve started to take a closer look at where my clothes and textiles are sourced. The Cannon Valley Fibershed is growing and I’m excited to announce that the 2019-20 Faribault Winter Farmers Market will host four fiber farmers.
Here are a few things that I’ve learned about wool from my fiber farmer friends. There are different qualities of wool depending on the type of animal and breed. Alpaca wool is known for being light weight, fire resistant and hypoallergenic. Sheep’s wool is heavier than alpaca, has more tensile strength and more elasticity.
Local wool fiber products are more environmentally friendly than synthetic materials. This should be a no-brainer, but the reality is that many people don’t think about the long-term effects of synthetic materials in clothing and bedding. Synthetic materials are mostly made up of plastic and are petroleum by-products. Most of these materials are very slow to degrade and they end up in landfills and pollute waterways. Wool is a fiber that, when not chemically treated, will naturally biodegrade within 1-5 years. These are just a few fiber facts. There is a lot more to learn and I invite you to visit the upcoming Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market to visit with local fiber farmers who will share their knowledge on local fibers and slow fashion.
The Faribault Winter Farmers’ Market, starting Saturday, November 23rd, will host four local fiber farmers, three of which are new to the market; Cannon River Fiber Farm, Dresow Family Farm, Get Bentz Farm and returning vendor Ophelia’s Hope Alpacas. Each farm raises different breeds of alpacas, sheep or goats that produce wool. By visiting with the fiber farmers, you can learn about the different wool qualities among species and breeds. There will be a variety of wool products ranging from hats, mittens, socks to roving, yarn, bedding, raw fleece and dryer balls.
The Faribault Winter Farmers’Market is held at the Paradise Center for the Arts in downtown Faribault. The Winter Market is focused on local food and farm raised products. There are over twenty vendors registered this year with products including apples, baked goods, canned vegetables, candies, eggs, honey, pasture-raised meats (beef, lamb and pork), maple syrup, microgreens, natural fibers, goat milk soaps and lotions, locally roasted coffee, jams, salsas, herbs, spices, cheese and Alaskan salmon.
For weekly updates on the Winter Market, follow Faribault Winter Farmers Market on Facebook or @faribaultfarmersmarket on Instagram.