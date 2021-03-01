To the editor,
Many years ago, I read the late Billy Graham's book on the four horses and riders of the apocalypse. At that time I was not sure if I agreed with Billy's interpretation of the first white horse and rider. I have recently read it again and can see the possibilities for this time and age.
His interpretation of the first white horse and rider was a great deception that comes upon the earth, an imitation of good that is evil. This is followed by the red horse and rider that takes peace from the earth. We have seen the possibility of both of these, globally. The third black horse and rider are hunger and starvation, and the fourth, the pale horse and rider, is death.
In his book, Billy also reminds us that God sometimes delayed judgements or did nothing when the people repented and turned from their wicked ways back to the Lord. All of us in America have to own the wickedness of our fallen morality and corruption, whether we are involved with it or not. This is what we have to repent of and change. It is an option.
All the prophecies from the Bible have come true so far, so maybe it would be a good idea to get some insight in this area. Jesus said, "Search the scriptures. In them ye have life." It is the "spirit and the word that bear witness to the truth."
Eunice Folland
Owatonna