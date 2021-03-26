Gardening and the plants you select for the most part are based on a lot of different factors; location, landscape decoration, food sources, etc. But sometimes they are selected for sentimental reasons. I’ve written about my father-in-law and how I planted pots of begonias for him and still do even though he has passed away. I plant several varieties of lilies that remind me of my mom and her love of the movie “Lilies of the Field.”
So, here as I approached the deadline on my monthly article, I shuffled through notebooks of ideas and research I started to feel like I was that 4-year old being asked what I wanted to each for lunch and they don’t have ‘I don’t know!’ on the menu.
And then I saw a picture of my younger sister standing in a sunflower field smiling and holding up her hand in the American Sign Language sign for ‘I Love You’ I knew, I needed to write about sunflowers.
2021 has been declared the ‘Year of the Sunflower.” It’s a popular flower that is easy to grow for any level of gardeners. Sunflowers can be annual (Helianthus annuus) or perennial (Helianthus maximiliani). They are native to North America and have been used for thousands of years as either ornamental plants, harvested for seeds, oils and dyes.
If you are a relatively new gardener sunflowers are a great choice to add to your garden as they are one of the easiest plants to start from seed. Seeds are large and easy to handle which makes it a great plant for children to get involved in the planting process. You can start them indoors and when you get the first set of ‘true’ leaves you can transplant them to your outdoor garden when the danger of frost is gone or you can just direct sow them outdoors too.
Sunflowers enjoy full sun and grow best in well drained soils. They are also tolerant of many different soil types. Remember, to determine what types of soils you have in your garden beds it’s best to send in soil samples to the University of Minnesota Soil Testing labs.
If you choose to direct sow your seeds you will want to plant them about 1-inch deep in the soil. Depending on the variety and size you choose read the back of your seed package for spacing directions. It’s also best to choose a few different varieties that have different bloom times so that you can have blooms all season long.
There are many different varieties to choose from. Branching cultivars which require a great deal of room. Pollen-less cultivars which are highly used in the cut flower industry. Dwarf cultivars which work well in the front of a garden bed or in containers. Semi-dwarf cultivars that grow anywhere from three to eight feet and these are chosen by most home gardeners. And lastly, we have giant cultivars which grow very tall, have large flower heads and usually require staking.
So, this year I will plant lots of sunflowers which will require a little bit of effort as the neighborhood rabbits, squirrels and deer are fond of them. I will plant them to remember sister, Nancy who very recently passed away. The picture that I speak of is that of the one her son chose to put on her memorial card for her memorial service.
Every time I see a sunflower, I will think of her. I shall leave you with this: “despite knowing they won’t be here for long they still choose to live their brightest lives …sunflowers (and my little sister).”