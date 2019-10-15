In 2016 two noteworthy events occurred in the 2nd Congressional District of the Minnesota Republican Party (CD2). As we approach 2020, they may be worthy of a revisit.
The first was the appearance of an organized coalition of activists and grassroots supporters who were determined to remove the anti-science language in the state platform. That language took a purely partisan-based position against actions based on “the Theory of Man-Made Global Warming,” an anti-science position that made discussion of global warming and its corroborating evidence (climate change) impossible. They were successful, and the CD2 Republican Convention passed a resolution which would have removed that language. The passed resolution was forwarded to the State Convention for consideration. Unfortunately, the State Resolutions committee recommended against the resolution, and the State Convention body, worn down by two days of the usual pep-rally speeches and other politicking, voted more from exhaustion than from conviction to accept the various recommendations of the small but powerful Resolutions committee without discussion, leaving the state platform still reflecting the anti-science positions of that vocal anti-science minority.
The second surprising activity was spearheaded by yours truly, and it was a simple attempt to put the 2nd Congressional District Republicans on record as disapproving of the then leading candidate for the nomination to run for president, Donald Trump. An attempt at the CD2 Convention to register a vote of no confidence was not allowed, and the parliamentarian later made the point to me that such an action was not allowed under Robert’s Rules of Order. I was told that the appropriate action would have been a vote to censure.
By the time of the State convention, a small group of activists had formed and were handing out fliers and leaflets supporting such a vote. The materials noted both the character flaws and the clearly non-conservative political alliances Trump had formed in the past. By the time appropriate to such an action came around, near the end of the Convention, the door was closed by the same exhausted convention body in their rush to adjourn, and the request was never voiced.
After being denied a vote of no confidence at the CD2 convention I had gone around the convention to address any small groups at tables to argue my points. I am a 20-year veteran of the Armed Forces, I would tell them, and Trump is unfit to be president. If he had been in my unit I would have charged him under Article 133 of the Uniformed Code of Military Justice with conduct unbecoming an officer and a gentleman, and I would have made the charges stick and would have ended his career. “Now,” I would finish, “you want to make him commander-in-chief. I don’t think so.” And I would turn and leave, neither needing nor brooking further conversation.
Now two issues threaten to dominate the national 2020 presidential debate. The first is the issue of racism and the second is the impeachment process. Some have noted that moderate Democrats, turned off by a steady drumbeat of woke culture using racism to define all issues, are demotivated to turn out. At the same time, drums of impeachment may bring out more Trump supporters. These two issues, operating at national levels and possibly accidentally working in the same direction, threaten to take all of the oxygen out of our political discussions, leaving important issues to languish once again in obscurity.
The recent news of the abandonment of the National Republican Party by Texans suggests the split that began in 2016 is expanding. Of the many issues that separate the Republicans and the Democrats, none are being raised by the press, and we might find our purposes well served if our Minnesota Congressional candidates chose to help to similarly distance the Minnesota Republican party from the National Party. This is not a new idea, in 1975 the Republican Party of Minnesota became the Independent-Republican Party. This split was a response to a similarly bad national situation, the Watergate scandal, which overthrew a similarly ethically-challenged administration. If Minnesotans are to focus on real problems like the national debt ($22.8T and rising), the refugee crises (not just an immigration problem), the health care problem (not simply a health insurance problem), and global warming (not the political issue, the physical one), then such a distancing in name and focus might help improve our voting mood, clear our minds to attend to longer term issues and get us out of the circuses of the national obsessions.