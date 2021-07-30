To the editor:

Just a word about our Faribault fire chief, Dusty Dienst. I am a senior citizen and I needed help to change my smoke detectors that were not working. I went to the fire station and told the lady my problem. She took my phone number and said she would check it out with the chief. 

The fire chief called me and came right out to look at my problem. He checked things over and gave me a list of what kind to buy, how many to buy and where to buy them, and to call him when I got them. I went and got them, called the chief and he came out to my house the next day. He replaced all of them for me and made me feel safe in my hose again. That is quite a fire chief we have and he sure helped me out. 

Thank you so much Chief Dienst, I will not forget. 

Allan J. Van Lear

Faribault 


Recommended for you

Load comments