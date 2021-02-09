To the editor:
My uncle Donald has died. Because murder has existed as long as humans have been alive and murders continue to be committed, some of my relatives believe that my uncle was murdered even though there is no evidence to support this belief.
Even though this fabricated scenario is absurd, it is the same logic used by Kathy Brown Dodds and her associates to perpetuate the "stolen election" stories about the last Presidential election. In her latest letter, Ms Dodds states that she was not justifying the actions of the capitol riots but rather trying to find their motivation.
There is no need to find the motivation for these actions. All is needed is a simple comment condemning the actions of the rioters. By continuing the discussion of voter fraud as she has done in her last two letters, she, whether intentionally or unintentionally, continues to provide some justifications for the actions these individuals. If Ms Dodds truly feels that the actions of these rioters were not justified then she needs to focus on the future and leave the myth of widespread voter fraud in the past.
David L. Borka
Faribault