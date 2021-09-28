To the editor:
Though no one seems to want to take credit for the idea, the making of a 5000-acre commercial industrial zone is being created in the Rice County comprehensive plan.
We know one of the stated goals is to have orderly sustainable growth and the county promotes municipal water and sewer facilities. The idea of plunking down an industrial zone of that size extending miles from any municipality seems about as far from orderly as you can get. Most of the area has no city water or sewer and the cities have no plans to provide them.
What kind of industrial enterprise are we hoping to attract? What type are we hoping to avoid? What is the time frame for this development? Is this idea realistic? These are all important questions for county planners to have the answers for and to share with its’ residents. After all the proposed comprehensive plan states “Sustainability encourages decisions be framed in terms of environmental, social, and human impact for the long term rather than short term gains.”
When the DOT considers whether to build an interchange on a highway, they do a feasibility study. When county commissioners Brown, Minnick, Olson and Plaisance changed the zoning to make a Highway Commercial area between County Road 1 and Hwy. 19, they didn’t. Twenty years later all there is to show for it is planned unit development in a highway commercial area and some major headaches for neighbors in the area from undesirable plans. I think the time has come where we need to study the feasibility of attracting desirable development. The old “I think this will work” isn’t working out. In next 10 to 20 years, we are going to see remarkable change in our society. I think climate change is going to dramatically affect how and where development occurs. Without a study I believe the county is taking a shot in the dark.
Interestingly all the development proposals along I-35 are for the north side of Faribault. This is strange since Hwy. 14 will soon be four lanes meaning easy east, west access from Mankato to Rochester, then just a hop to I-90. Compare that with New Prague, Lonsdale,and Northfield along Hwy. 19.
Another reason to look before we leap.
Chuck Von Ruden
Northfield