Someday this pesky pandemic will be behind us, but while we still understand the whole sequestered, social distancing, million rule implications of this wretched time here are a few sometimes funny (if they were not true!) ho hos.
• You know, if you keep a glass of wine in both hands, you can’t accidentally touch your face!
• Gas is finally affordable and we can’t go anywhere!
• I ate 11 times and took five naps and it is still today!
• I washed my hands so much during Covid 19 that my exam notes from 1995 surfaced!
• Does anyone know if we can take showers yet or should we keep washing our hands?
• Big plans for the weekend, I’m putting a drink in each room and calling it a wine tour.
• If it is true that stress brings on weight loss why am I not invisible??
• For those of you who are worried that Alexia listens to everything, they have made a male version. It doesn’t listen to anything!
• To go to the grocery store they said to wear a mask and gloves were enough. They lied! Everyone else had clothes on.
• The buttons on my jeans have started social distancing from each other.
• It is like being 16 again. Gas is cheap and I am grounded!
• As we look back on this long lock down, I’ve been thinking about Osama Bin Laden. He was stuck in his house with three wives for five years. I wonder if he called in those Navy SEALs.
• A Pennsylvania man is suing Smart Water for not making him smart and I would like to formally announce my lawsuit against thin mints.
• While we are on corona lockdown my wife has taken the opportunity to home school me; dusting, vacuuming, cleaning bathrooms. Who knew?
• Due to the isolation, I finished three books yesterday and believe me that is a lot of coloring!
• I just tried to make my own hand sanitizer and it came out rum and coke.
• Good morning roommates, does anyone know how much vodka goes in scrambled eggs?
• The drop in gas prices during a “stay at home order” is like a bald man winning a comb!
• Sometimes I wonder if this all happened because I did not forward the message to 16 other people.
• Save the date! The end of quarantine just announced! Octembruary 54th.
• Social distancing is so boring, “ Exiled for the good of the realm” sounds much more interesting.
• The lockdown can go three ways. You can come out a hunk, a chunk or a drunk.
• Going to feel sorry for the teachers this fall who hears, “ that’s not the way my mom taught me to do it,” from their students.
•Remember “Click it or ticket!” Morons hated seat belts but they save lives. Maybe we could start “Mask it or casket!”
• I am tired of being part of a major historical event!
• We are going to have to retire the expression “avoid-it like the plague” because it turns out, humans do not do that.
All this is stolen from someone who stole it from the web and has no idea of the origin, originator or from whence it began. Not much of a disclaimer but all I have!