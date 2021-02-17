If this past year did nothing else, it helped expose the myth and mystique of college sports as nothing more than window dressing for fundraising, supplanting some of the need for general public support. So, before you discount my diatribe as jealous rantings of an effete snob/non-athlete, a bit on my background, in case you haven’t already gleaned some from previous columns.
I did my undergraduate degree at the University of Notre Dame, perhaps best known for its football team, but also quite competitive in basketball, hockey and fencing, among other sports. While I wasn’t a scholarship athlete, I did participate in intramurals (football, hockey, basketball and softball) while also eventually gravitating to the intercollegiate rugby club, which ultimately included a trip to Ireland to play the genuine fighting Irish. I continue physical activity to this day, albeit more toward swimming, bicycling and the traditional (non-sport versions) of some practices from the Far East. I have often encouraged my own and other children to stay engaged in extracurricular activities because it is good for the brain as well as the body. It requires dedication and time management skills, but generally the payback is worth the effort.
Several friends from high school had some or all of their college tuition covered by athletic scholarships; and, among my Minnesota cohorts at Notre Dame, the full ride for hockey was the key to their presence. We certainly cannot discount how sports have provided that access to higher education for many who otherwise might never even consider it based on family situation and income. In an increasingly complicated world, the required minimum education to succeed appears to increase over time and any economic barriers to education do need to be considered a form of discriminatory system at least; but, more importantly, a drag coefficient on the forward momentum of society as well.
I will note that high school or college activities in the ever-so-competitive academic atmosphere of Japanese schools is also often encouraged, so it’s not like the U.S. is alone on this. Generally, the Japanese take up only one activity, which usually takes up two or three hours daily, often including weekends. Prominent here are the local favs of kendo or judo, but certainly swimming, baseball and other such endeavors are included with equal enthusiasm and time requirements. College level rarely goes above the club level, however. They are not major income sources for their respective institutions.
What we saw in 2020 was that the sudden cessation of “income producing” college sports results in a reduction of athletic department budgets, and the excellent programs dedicated to “non-income” (lower or nil spectator sports) are among the first to be cut, even though those athletes are equally dedicated, often better students that found in the more popular sports, and their coaches are on a significantly lower pay scale than the marquee ones.
For example, University of Michigan head football coach, on a base salary of over one million dollars, with incentives earned over eight million dollars. (He did take a 10% salary cut — after having been given a 10% boost earlier in the year.) Their men’s basketball coach, including bonuses pulled down over two million dollars. While such sports produce the majority of revenue, they also incur the majority of travel costs. Salaries for the hockey/basketball/softball otherwise run above $300K range. By the time you get past the minor sports ($150K-$200K range), a few, such as track and field have under $100K available. And guess which ones get the ax? Yes, the less expensive ones.
If you’ve ever been to a Saint Thomas versus Saint John’s (D-3) football game, the rivalry easily placed over 20,000 paying fans in the Twins’ stadium a few years ago. None of them receive athletic scholarships, per se. And, having been in stadiums at Notre Dame, Michigan & Michigan State, those 80,000 to 100,000 seats easily fill to capacity (or nearly so) with faithful fans, regardless of the records, so it’s not really the coaching staff, so much as the tradition. Add in television contracts and branded wear sales, it’s already quite a fundraiser. I know at Notre Dame, most of the other sports were covered by the majors.
The point of this is to say that an athletic coach is really nothing more than a professor, instructing a particular form of knowledge. If the NCAA adopted a policy of connecting athletic coaching salaries directly to the level of mere professorships—positions that require significant years of study and a path to tenure — the same money from tickets and related revenue streams would be available, with far less spent on coaching staff salaries. Those all-important “minor sports” need not be cut. Plus, given that universities are based upon the premise of educational benefit, professors might actually be given the same economic stature as their better-known compatriots in the coaching field. After all, it’s education we’re talking about.