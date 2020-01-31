When we talk about relationship violence and when we act to minimize its negative impacts, we rightfully focus on the victims.
Our organization, working with so many partners across Rice County and, indeed, throughout the state, helps victims navigate through the system, understand options available to them and equip them with the information and courage to protect themselves and their children.
However, at the Men of Courage event we hosted recently in Faribault, the spotlight was on the perpetrator. Over the years, one of the questions we ask is instead of focusing on “Why does she stay?”, we want society to begin to ask “Why does he abuse?” (We recognize that abuse happens to males and within same-sex relationships, but about 80%-85% of the victims we serve are females abused by male perpetrators.)
You may be aware of some of the eye-opening statistics around relationship violence including that 1 in 3 women are estimated to become a victim at some point. At the event, Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen reported that his department responded to well over 600 “domestics” in just the past five years and that there were an unknown number of additional situations that were never reported. He noted that there were an additional 190 criminal sexual assault cases during that time while it is estimated that another 570 went unreported.
It is easy to understand, therefore, why it makes sense to work with the perpetrator to try to shift his mindset and his behavior. What if we could see the perpetrator as someone who is struggling? What if we could help him achieve a healthier perspective on what it means to be a man? What if he could understand why he behaves violently and is then motivated to change (as opposed to our simply telling him to change)?
At our Men of Courage event, we were addressed by Scott Miller of the Domestic Abuse Intervention Program in Duluth. Scott helped design the Duluth Model which has been recognized as the best anti-domestic violence program in the world.
The Duluth Model works with the perpetrators, 95% of whom have been ordered to participate in this process, in a series of 27 group sessions. Scott noted that these men have a hard time picturing what a non-violent man does.
He also explained that men new to the group are told it’s OK to be silent until they are comfortable participating. He finds that it’s the other men in the group who end up impacting the newcomers – an organic process that has proven to be very effective.
Scott noted that this process also involves a tool that is used to identify patterns of abusive behavior and includes indicators of intimidation; emotional abuse; male privilege; coercion and threats; using children; and minimizing, denying and blaming.
The results speak for themselves. Overall, without the program, about two-thirds of perpetrators will commit relationship violence again. However, a full two-thirds of those who go through the Duluth Model’s process do not reoffend. This is an amazing success story.
We recognize that domestic violence is a complex problem and there is no one simple solution. However, each effort to stem the tide of perpetrators is a step towards a violence-free community.
HOPE Center services include phone support, emergency shelter, counseling, hospital support and legal advocacy. For assistance for yourself or someone else, call our 24-hour Safeline: 800-607-2330. For more information, visit us at hopecentermn.org.