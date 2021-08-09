I remember the feeling in my gut when I saw the video of Derek Chauvin kneeling on the neck of George Floyd. I felt rage and tremendous sadness and felt strongly that the officer had to be held accountable for his actions. I also couldn’t understand why the other officers didn’t stop him.
After almost a year of riots and promised reform, including defunding police departments, what’s been accomplished? Chauvin was held accountable for the murder of George Floyd, and many cities claimed reform, Black Lives Matter (BLM) raked in millions of dollars, and many police departments across the country were stripped of specialized crime units and/or funding.
To ask a different way, what has improved? Nothing has gotten better in the big cities, and almost everything has gotten worse. Crime, race relations, sentiment toward police, BLM, government in general and media, all bad. All that’s left is hope, and that’s thin, too.
That gut-wrenching feeling happened again over the weekend with the news that a 29-year-old police officer in Chicago was killed and her partner is in critical condition after a traffic stop gone wrong. The officer who died, Ella French, had just returned from maternity leave and leaves behind a 2-month old daughter.
Where’s the outrage? Where’s the compassion and basic humanity for these officers and their families? They are moms, dads, husbands and wives. They are daughters and sons. They wear a uniform to protect you and me and our families and our property.
For me, this is the line in the sand, the red line that is not to be crossed. Communities like ours are safe, any time, any day, and that’s not by accident. It happens because of competent leadership and well-trained officers who are backed by elected leaders and the community.
As a person, I’m sick of it. I’m fed up and riled up and not sure what to do with all this energy.
We must trust and respect our defenders, and we must teach our kids to respect them too. If we are unable to do that as a community or as a family in the community, we must bring that concern front and center. Whether it is a past problem with a bad officer, outdated leadership policies or union agreements that restrict transparency beyond what is reasonable, we need to flush it out and get it fixed. But mostly we need trust and community involvement.
Ella French is gone forever; her family is in pain forever. Humanity matters.