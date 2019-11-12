Congratulations to our Medford Tigers and their coaches in all their fall season success. Cross country, football and the Lady Tigers taking third place in the state volleyball tournament. Our community really came out in support of all of these talented young people. Great energy as we transition to winter and winter sports activities. Go Tigers
Thanks to Sen. John Jasinski for inviting us to the recent area visit by the State Senate Capital Investment Committee for a presentation on the City of Medford’s wastewater plant expansion and/or connection with the city of Faribault. Key reasons in considering a regional hook-up are: 1) It’s extremely difficult to hire and retain B Licensed waste-water operators; 2) It’s a continual challenge to find and retain land for bio solids distribution each spring and fall; 3) Further expansion at our current site is limited due to topography of area; 4) Wastewater operations are expensive to maintain and 4) Water quality standards will likely continue changing. In meeting new standards often requires expensive upgrades.
The senators related to our challenge and were complimentary on our regionalization discussion. We are hopeful that in the next 2022 bonding round, we can receive monies to help in the funding of this multi-million dollar project. We do have a number of development projects in the making that are well aware of our goal of expansion and are supportive of the necessary time frame.
This project will require a great deal of discussion and negotiation this next year as we meet both today’s and our community’s future for at least the next twenty years.
Now, we too are looking forward to the coming holidays with friends and family gatherings. Our Whistle Stop Café is re-opening after a short hiatus. New staffing, new menu and great hospitality awaits. Breakfast and lunch is available. Also, understand they will meet your catering requests. Follow them on Facebook. Come visit—they are on the east end of Central Avenue behind Medford Senior Care. Look forward to seeing you there!
The best Santa around is scheduled for your holiday photos at the Ultra Outlets of Minnesota & More right here in Medford. His elves assure me that he will be looking for all good little people each Sunday, starting Nov.30 – Dec. 22 from noon to 3 p.m. Located in the same spot-on the north side of the mall, Santa encourages you to come with your phone or camera and take memorable pictures. Letters to Santa can also be written with a guarantee they will reach the North Pole. Special events are scheduled on Sunday, Dec. 8 and 15 from 11 a.m. to noon so come early those dates. Of course, all the stores welcome you with a number of shopping specials and quality merchandise,
From all of us in Medford, we wish you safe travels as you visit us in Medford or as you are traveling this holiday season.