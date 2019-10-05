My wife asked me a question the other day that she has asked many times before. It’s a question you have probably been asked many times in your life.
The question was this: What are you thinking about? At that moment, I wasn’t thinking about anything specific, so I answered her honestly, “Nothing.” But as I reflect on that answer, I know it wasn’t entirely true, not because I was trying to hide anything, but because either consciously or subconsciously, these amazing minds of ours are always processing information. We are always thinking, feeling, remembering, or experiencing something.
The human brain is recognized as one of the most complex living structures in the universe. Experts tell us the storage and processing power of the human brain is almost immeasurable. Every moment of every day our minds are processing information received by touch, sight, hearing, smell and taste. So, the best answer to the question probably should have been, “more than my conscious mind can comprehend, but nothing stands out right now!”
This innocent exchange reminds me of the importance of recognizing what we allow our minds to dwell on. Pastor Alistair Begg put it this way, “You and I are what we think about. It is in our minds that affections are stirred. It is by our minds that our wills are directed. It is in the mind that we conceive of and produce every action. It is therefore, imperative that we learn to think about the right things and that we learn to think in the right way. The human mind is always going to attach itself to something. It is therefore, imperative that we attach it to the right things.”
We have an amazing ability to direct and choose what we think about. I believe it is one of the ways we are created in God’s image. We are even commanded in the scripture to “take every thought captive.” Our thoughts can either lead us down a path of fear and anxiety, or they can keep us on the road of life and peace.
Philippians 4:8-9 says, “Finally, brothers and sisters, whatever is true, whatever is noble, whatever is right, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is admirable—if anything is excellent or praiseworthy—think about such things. 9 Whatever you have learned or received or heard from me or seen in me—put it into practice. And the God of peace will be with you.”
Far too many are missing out on the life and peace God offers because we haven’t learned to think in the right direction. If we are not taking our thoughts captive, then we are most likely being held captive by our thoughts. If we aren’t intentionally directing our thoughts in the right direction, then our thoughts are drifting in the wrong direction.
When our minds are filled with negative thoughts, It’s time to resist them and replace them with things that are true, noble, pure, lovely, admirable, excellent and praise-worthy.