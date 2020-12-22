New board members elected
Congratulations to Kathryn Speulda, John Battles, Isabell O’Connor who were elected at the Annual Membership Meeting held Dec. 16 to serve a second term on the Buckham West Board of Directors. Also elected at this meeting was John Bellingham who was chosen for a first term. We appreciate their willingness to serve.
In addition to these four members, the rest of the board includes: Theresa Bromenshenkel, Sheri Eichhorn, George Galvin, Dave Jacobsen, Wally Wetzel, Julie Carver, Kenn Dubbels, Winnie Hughes and our city council liaison, Royal Ross. We look forward to another great year!
And on a special note, it is also important to bid farewell to outgoing Board member, Cathy Hoban. We thank her for the gift of time and tremendous service!
Shop local
Please keep Fashions on Central, our gently used clothing store, on your list of shops to visit during the holidays. Our store sells high quality, used clothing for men and women at bargain prices.
Due to safety concerns, our store is now open on Saturdays and Tuesdays each week from 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Remember that 100% of the proceeds from sales at Fashion on Central are used to support the Senior Center. It is the ultimate local, small business!
Year end donation
Many people wait until the end of each year to make their charitable donations. If you have it in your heart to make a gift to Buckham West, this year it would be even more appreciated. Since we have not been able to host our traditional fundraisers, due to the COVID pandemic, we are not able to raise all of the funds for operational expenses as we typically do.
If you are willing to make a tax-deductible gift please mail or drop off your gift to Buckham West at 19 Division St. West. Thanks in advance for your generosity!
Programming changes
As was done earlier in the year, our schedule has been adjusted in order to comply with the new state mandate as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping our members and staff safe is our number one priority and so the following adjustments have been made.
• Coffee Shop- closed to the public until further notice.
• Foot Clinic- these appointments will continue as scheduled
• Curbside and Meals on Wheels food programs- will continue as always.
• Meditation, Caregiver Support Group, Writing Group- paused until further notice
• Fashions on Central, our gently-used clothing store, will continue to be open with limited hours. Our store’s hours are Tuesdays and Saturdays from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Please keep safe, call us if you need anything and watch for us to re-open to the public again soon!
Reminders:
• Buckham West and Senior Dining will all be closed on Thursday, Dec. 24 and Friday, Dec. 25.
• If you are a Rice County resident who is living independently and are looking for help with fall clean up and snow removal, you are encouraged to call Family Service Rochester at 507-287-2010. This is their main office line, with local services providers right here in Rice County. These services will be at a reduced cost and in some cases may even be free.