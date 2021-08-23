Former British prime minister Tony Blair launched a furious attack on President Joe Biden’s “imbecilic” withdrawal from Afghanistan Saturday as the airport in Kabul was forced to shut down amid horrific scenes of desperation. Seven Afghan nationals have been killed in stampedes. And the U.S. State Department closed the airport for 48 hours as they processed hundreds of fleeing nationals and refugees.
He went on to say the deep politicization of U.S. foreign policy was visibly atrophying American influence and potentially relegated Britain and the US to the second division of global powers. Boris Johnson and Dominic Raab, Britain’s foreign secretary, concluded that Britain would be forced to seek assistance from Russia and China to moderate influence over the Taliban.
This president and his team have caused more actual damage in the last nine months than former President Donald Trump was accused of his entire term.
We are more divided than ever, COVID-19 is in its fourth wave, floods of immigrants are pouring over the southern border unchecked and/or assisted, and scattered throughout the country, inflation is heading toward double digits, and we went from being laughed at on the world stage to being accused of being imbecilic. The cherry on top of this disaster comes with the news that our staunchest ally will seek assistance from Russia and China.
Domestically and abroad, this president is either Aloof, incompetent and or over his head and capacity. Hindsight is 20/20 and in millions of voters’ minds, anyone was better than Trump. We got what we voted for, but not what we deserve.
Except for working at the Steele County Free Fair booth, my time has been spent keeping up with the Afghanistan withdrawal from as many perspectives as possible. From any perspective, it has been a complete failure that puts Americans and our allies at risk. The unilateral decision by our president upended a country that has depended on us for 20 years. It has created doubt in the world that we can be depended upon and called into question the great sacrifices that have been made by our sons and daughters over the last two decades. Biden’s cavalier attitude and “the buck stops here” comments ring as hollow as the man himself.
The debate whether we should be there is no longer feasible, what we do know is that the Taliban is now in charge, terrorists may have a place of refuge like they did before, and the influencers in the region are now Russia and China because we are now part of the second squad.
