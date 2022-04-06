Fashions on Central, our second-hand clothing store in downtown Faribault, has a new look and is re-opening to shoppers on Saturday.
There is a fresh coat of paint, along with new lighting and ceiling tiles, that has made the store so much brighter.
We also have now replaced the cold weather clothing with the spring and summer fashions.
There is so much to offer. Please come in while the selections are good. Plus, you can register that day to win one of five Fashions on Central gift certificates.
The store is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays- Saturdays. We hope to see you on Saturday!
Intro to Mahjong
Mahjong is a game of strategy that originated in China. It uses small rectangular tiles stamped with symbols and characters. The object of the game is to be the first to assemble combinations of these tiles into specific patterns that make up a hand. These combinations are assembled by picking and discarding tiles. Once you learn the fundamentals of the game and begin to play, you will understand why so many people love it.
If you are interested in learning how to play, Buckham West is offering a series of four learning sessions from 10-11:30 a.m. Thursdays, April 21 and 28 and May 5 and 12. Class instructors will be Jacki Johnson, JoEllen Schulz, & Sandy Nelson.
It is strongly recommended that participants plan to attend all four sessions in order to fully understand the game. This is a free class; Buckham West membership required. Limited to 12 participants. Registration is required by calling 507332-7357.
Games Galore
If you are looking for something fun to do, how about checking out some of the activities that Buckham West offers. We currently have groups that are playing:
• Mahjongg on Mondays
• 500 on Monday, Wednesday and Fridays
• Bridge on Monday and Friday (sign up in advance)
• Cribbage every Thursday
All of these activities start at 1 p.m. and game boards and cards are provided. Call for more information.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors
Neighbors Helping Neighbors in Rice County is holding an open house and volunteer appreciation event from 1:30-3 p.m. today in the Buckham West Commons Room. A short program will be held at 1:45 p.m. and refreshments will be provided.
Come and learn about the services offered and volunteer opportunities that support our older neighbors and people with disabilities living at home.
Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a program under the Family Service of Rochester and funded in part by Southeast Minnesota Area Agency on Aging and Live Well at Home Grants.
If you would like more information, call Anne Pleskonko, senior service coordinator at Buckham West, at 507-332-7357.
New trips
Buckham West is partnering with the Owatonna Senior Center for all-day trips.
Interested Faribault attendees sign up by calling 507-444-4321 and pay Owatonna directly. Mention the discount coupon code buckham5 and receive $5 off the price.
Pick up in Faribault will be in the public parking lot on the east side of the Buckham Library.
Upcoming trips:
• Treasure Island: Wednesday, May 11, Buckham West pickup 10 a.m., return 4:50 p.m. Price: $35 with coupon code; includes a $3 food voucher and $15 of slot play money. Register by May 6.
• Minnesota Twins baseball game: Wednesday, Aug. 3. Buckham West pickup 10:05 a.m., return 5:30 p.m. Price: $65 with coupon code. Registration deadline is July 8.
• “The Elvis Show” at the Ives Auditorium in Bloomington: Sunday, Sept. 11. Buckham West pickup 10:30 a.m., return 5:15 p.m. Price: $75 with coupon code; includes transportation and lunch. Register by Aug. 24.
• The Church Basement Ladies in “Plowin’ Thru”: Wednesday, Sept. 28, Buckham West pickup 10:35 a.m., return 3:50 p.m. Price: $85 with coupon code. Register by Sept. 6.
Caregiver support group
Are you helping an adult or elder with daily living tasks? Then you are a caregiver. You are invited to gather with other caregivers for a time of learning, sharing and friendly discussion from 5:30-7 p.m. on the 4th Tuesday of each month at Buckham West.
The facilitator of the free group is Andrew Weiss from Brookdale Senior Living. To RSVP call 507-332-7357 or email aweiss1@brookdale.com
Taking care of yourself is just as important as the care you give to another.