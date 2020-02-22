In high school, a neighboring farmer was kind enough to hire me for the summers. I dreaded one particular job on the farm: cleaning out steel bins. The bins would often be uncomfortably hot inside. Dust would hang in the air, and there would inevitably be some nasty mold and old grain caked around the edges of the bin, all needing to be cleaned out. It was always a relief when those bins were clean.
Everyone has daunting tasks and painful jobs that one must undertake in life. Kids have to do their chores. Parents must get after many small, unexpected tasks each day.
Jesus had daunting tasks, too. In Luke’s Gospel, Jesus tells us, “Behold, we are going up to Jerusalem, and all things that are written by the prophets concerning the Son of Man will be accomplished.” (Luke 18:31). Jesus had to go up to Jerusalem. Think about daunting tasks! This man who was God in the flesh had to go up to Jerusalem. It was the last time He would go up to that city where the prophets died.
Jesus adds, “For He will be delivered to the Gentiles and will be mocked and insulted and spit upon. They will scourge him, and kill him, and the third day He will rise again.” Jesus knew all that, and yet it did not stop him from setting his face to go to Jerusalem for the last time.
Jesus is the promised Son of Man. His way was the way of the cross. The cross was a necessary and most daunting task in human history. Jesus went ahead into Jerusalem. The Gospels tells us what happened to Him. Exactly as the prophets had said. Jesus was delivered to the Gentiles. He was mocked, clothed in purple, and given a crown of thorns. He went to the way to Calvary. He was insulted and spit upon. The soldiers scourged Him and killed Him. The will of the people? “Crucify him, crucify him!” (Lk. 23:21).
Crucifixion was brutal, and the most shameful death in the Roman world. His hands were bound to the cross, and pierced through with nails. The feet were likely pierced through as well. Jesus was lifted up on the cross. He had to fight to hold himself up, fighting and writhing for every next breath. This cross was His fate. Jesus endured it for all the sins of mankind. All the while, He was berated by those around Him.
His cry as He near death, “Father, forgive them for they do not know what they do.” (Luke 23:34). His way to the dregs of the cup of wrath, Jesus endured suffering in love for you and me. Jesus worked peace between God and man. He shed His blood and died in our place. Those were daunting tasks. Those daunting tasks had the greatest saving outcome and eternal relief. On the third day, Jesus rose from the dead. He is the King and Savior.
“Repent…” – of your sins – “…and believe in the Gospel,” (Mark 1:15) Jesus preached. He carried out that most crucial task in love for you. It was not just for those who appear to have their life in order and everything neat and tidy. It was for you. Come, sinner that you are. Be cleansed by faith in Jesus and His blood.
Follow along His way of faith and love. Jesus shed His blood for you. He has forgiven you of your sin in His most daunting task on Calvary. Look to Jesus, receive His saving work and word in faith. You will have eternity with God, and all His riches thrown in for free.