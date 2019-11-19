A recent poll of Minnesota Republicans, Independents and Democrats, conducted by the Cook Political Report, found that health care, climate change and the economy are the top three issues on voters minds as we move towards the 2020 election.
This poll reflects our need for high quality, affordable health care, and our need to be able to afford our lives. It also shows that we are feeling a deep sense of urgency regarding climate change. While California is burning, we know that in Minnesota it is raining more, and mega rains are more frequent. These rains are damaging infrastructure, flooding homes, and making life miserable for farmers. We worry about the world we are giving our children and grandchildren if we don’t change course, but we are also realizing the ways that climate change is hurting us right now.
I applaud the Northfield City Council for passing a comprehensive Climate Action Plan. In a time when the federal government is failing to lead on climate, it is hopeful to see bold leadership from local units of government. The state of Minnesota can and should lead on climate too.
The House DFL has formed a Climate Action Caucus, and I am proud to be a member. We are integrating a response to climate change into multiple areas of state policy at once: energy, housing, transportation, agriculture and more. We passed pages of climate legislation in the House last session only to have it blocked by Republicans in the Senate. We won’t be deterred. Our climate emergency is too critical. Instead, we are digging deeper.
As we respond to climate change, we need to reduce carbon emissions, and we need to pull carbon out of the air and sequester it in the ground. I’ll be focusing my work on carbon sequestration.
The Nature Conservancy published a study in the journal Science Advances that showed that if we managed landscapes with sequestering carbon in mind, we could reduce carbon emissions nationwide by 21%. That’s like taking all cars and trucks off the road. Minnesota has the 8th highest potential for what are called “Natural Climate Solutions.” We could reduce our emissions as a state by one-third.
Since the legislative session, I’ve been talking with local farmers who know this and are leading the way. They are experimenting with carbon sequestering practices like conservation tillage and cover cropping. They are seeing dramatic benefits in soil health, preventing erosion, and water quality. Their farms are becoming more resilient in the face of extreme rains, and they are seeing economic benefits too. These farmers are talking openly about how they want to sequester carbon, and how farmers can be part of the climate solution. They inspire me.
I’ll be proposing a robust cover crop cost sharing program as one way Minnesota can support farmers who are making these changes while encouraging other farmers to give this a try. This smart investment will be good for farmers, and it will be good for all of us.