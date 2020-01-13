If eating more locally is one of your 2020 resolutions, start planning now to eat locally later in the year and into next year. Whether you’re an omnivore, vegetarian or vegan, it takes planning to eat locally year-round.
Every year, we have people calling to request a turkey for Thanksgiving in November or a ham for Christmas in December. This might seem logical to most because of the cultural traditions, but the seasonality of raising meat and vegetables takes planning and time, as does planning to eat locally 365 days of the year.
On our farm, we raise pigs that take about eight months to grow to the desired processing weight. Most of our pigs are sold as half, or whole hogs. We start taking orders at least 6 months before the processing date. This is common practice for farmers selling meat quarters, halves or wholes direct to consumers. Many small farmers only sell meat direct to consumers as a half or whole animal. Doing so, the farmer raised the animal and delivers it to the processor. The farmer bills the customer for the animal and the processor charges their fee separately when the customer picks up the meat. To sell individual meat cuts, a farmer must take the extra step to process their meat state or federal inspected facility. This step requires more time, storage and inventory management, as well as a plan to sell the individual cuts. This is why, if you call a farmer that raises pigs in December, they might not have a ham available for your Christmas meal, but if you plan ahead, you can order a half hog or quarter beef and request the special cuts that you want for home-cooked meals.
The same planning is required for beef, chickens, lamb, turkey, etc. Raising a turkey takes anywhere from four to seven months depending on the breed and desired size. Chickens take six to 12 weeks. Lamb is processed at nine to 12 months and beef at 18 to 24 months. That means farmers are starting to plan now to process later in the year.
To eat local vegetables seasonally, here are a few options to consider: grow a garden; join a CSA (community supported agriculture); shop at grocery stores that source produce locally; shop at a local farmers’ markets.
If you’d like to source more meat or vegetables locally, start planning now. Farmers’ markets are one option for meeting local farmers that sell direct, but there are others that do not attend markets. Below are some resources for finding local meat and vegetable farmers, as well as farmers’ markets across the state of Minnesota:
Minnesota Grown Directory – available online minnesotagrown.com/search-directory/ or order a hard copy
Land Stewardship Project CSA Directory - bit.ly/landproject
Cannon Valley Grown - cannonvalleygrown.org/
If you are searching for a product that you can’t find locally, feel free to connect with me and I’ll do my best to connect you with a local farmer.