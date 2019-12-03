To the Editor:
Your Nov. 26, 2019 article Snowmobile season about here is a disappointment.
It failed to note that this activity is a general nuisance.
Unprompted, 60% of Minnesotans, when asked why they go outdoors respond, "Peace and quiet!"
Roaring snowmobiles are not "sleigh bells in the snow" and their tracks make a winter scene look like a Civil War battlefield; they are not like horses' hoof prints and the tracks of sleds.
The snowmobile community selfishly monopolizes the natural resource of peace and quiet.
In 2019 $8.4 Million of the state gasoline tax went to maintain the 21,000 miles of snowmobile trails despite Article XIV of the Minnesota Constitution which states gasoline tax money may only be used to fund "roads and bridges." So much for "strict construction!"
The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) sends the funds to the 87 Minnesota counties who pay it to the local snowmobile clubs. This money is disbursed snow or no snow.
In 2019 Rice County received $26,911.50 for its 88 miles of trail — 4 miles of which are in the Nerstrand Big Woods State Park — effectively destroying the solitude of the park with motor noise.
A few years ago under the Minnesota Data Practices Act, I requested a copy of any audit of the snowmobile finance operations and was told there never had been an audit. Over a decade ago the Office of the Legislative Auditor made a special report on operation of the grant-in-aid snowmobile trail system and devoted some 30 pages of the report to the deficiencies in the auditing of the finances of the trail system.
Roughly 4 in every 10 years there is not enough snow to permit snowmobiling. Somehow the money gets spent.
Chester C. Graham
Northfield