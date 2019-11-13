John Brown’s body lies a molderin’ in the grave, While weep the sons of bondage whom he ventured all to save; But tho he lost his life while struggling for the slave, His soul is marching on. Verse from Civil War tune built on “Mine eyes have seen the glory …”
The baby boomer generation his legacy did waste. With rising debt and deficits their children now are faced. Sweat and toil to pay that debt on this their life is based. John Brown, where are you now? Modern verse for modern problems ...
Last month I offered up a report on the 2016 election cycle in Congressional District 2 in which I pointed out that the district is not in lockstep with the national party. I proposed four issues that Republicans in Minnesota could use to distance themselves politically from what many see as the pending implosion of the Republican Party at the federal level. Just as in 1975 under Nixon, Minnesota Republicans find themselves hostage to a national party that is rapidly destroying the Republican brand. By addressing real issues, issues that are being ignored in the national kerfuffle, Minnesota Republicans can avoid being mired in the coming national drama. I suggested that Minnesota Republicans focus on (1) the national debt, (2) the immigration situation, (3) health care, and (4) climate change, leaving other issues to the national party or to individual candidates (so they can add their own flavor to the state brand).
The ballooning national debt leads my list. Not since the peak debt of World War II when our national debt was at 121.7% of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) have we, as a nation, owed so much. Using GDP as a rough measure of potential income, we are now at a point where our potential income is exceeded by our debt, and, of course, we do not take in the full GDP in taxes (the dreaded 100% tax). So while GDP is a surrogate for wealth, it is no substitute for the more important measure, which is debt to income (just like you or I would see used if we asked a bank for a loan). According to the U.S. Treasury, in 2018 we took in $3.3 trillion dollars and we spent $3.52 trillion. So we continue to borrow from the kids (and all their kids, and theirs, you get my drift).
Until the Great Depression, the history of the United States government was pretty much always paying off its debt. By the time of the Great Depression, we were on track to pay off our latest war debt (World War I). Unfortunately, the Great Depression created such panic that we saw the rise of two new ideas, both of which help laid the foundation for an ungovernable ability to increase our debt.
The first idea was the acceptance of demand-side economic policies, based in part on the ideas of John Maynard Keynes. These policies fuel expansion by borrowing money to keep demand for goods and services high — think of it as government-managed consumerism. This government spending ensures a brightly glowing economy, fueling it by debt just ensures that taxes do not create a counteracting drag on that economy. This process also creates a side effect, crony capitalism, that ensures that business success can come from either producing a better mousetrap or by cultivating political connections. The best known examples of the crony capitalism path to wealth include the military-industrial complex and the Pharma-industrial complex. The Republican party, once champion of “supply side” free markets has lost its way, and its promises of fiscal responsibility have slid into the realm of unfulfilled campaign promises. The birth of the Tea Party movement (I was there for the delivery) was an attempt to bring market sanity and fiscal responsibility back into the conservative canon.
The second idea, and the one that more than the other has enabled the debt crisis, was the realization that money, particularly the paper and metal that we use to conduct trade, need not have actual value (unlike gold and silver). This move from hard currency has permitted ballooning debt like never before. Hard currencies, backed by precious metals, gave way to fiat currency (backed by nothing but a shared faith in our fellow consumers). During the Great Depression (when these two ideas were being refined into policy), we took ourselves partly off the gold standard, but we were still bound in our promises to other nations. The Bretton Woods Agreement assured other governments that we would buy back our paper currencies with gold. But in the 1970s, the US officially ended this promise, meaning that the United Sates no longer guaranteed gold even to other governments. Within a decade, all industrialized nations had similarly abandoned the gold standard, and the world entered a brave new world of unconstrained debt.
Paying attention to, and maybe even starting to address and correct, the debt issue, could be a powerful way for Minnesota Republicans to distinguish themselves while reaching out the those most affected by the ballooning debt — the millennials and their children.