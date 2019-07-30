Once again Buckham West will be offering summer tours, highlighting local places of interest right in our own backyard. The next tour of the summer is scheduled for Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 9 a.m. when we tour Shattuck-St. Mary’s School.
Our guided tour of the Shattuck-St. Mary’s campus will be led by Father Henry Doyle. The campus is known for its beautiful stone masonry buildings and works by prominent American architects including Clarence Johnston.
There is no fee for this members-only tour; pre-registration is required by calling Buckham West at 332-7357. Transportation on your own; meet at the tour site with details given upon registration.
Night to Unite
It’s time again to celebrate Night to Unite — come downtown to Buckham Center’s annual party! Hosted by the Buckham Library, Buckham West and Faribault Parks and Recreation, the evening promises to be a fun night to get out of the house, strengthen neighborly bonds and make a new friend or two. It will be a night complete with free food, live music and activities for kids and adults. Crime prevention mascots, the K-9 unit from the Faribault Prison, city staff and elected officials will be on hand. Emergency personnel and their vehicles will also be present. Make it a fun evening out with family and friends at Buckham Center’s Night to Unite party, Tuesday Aug. 6 from 5–7 p.m.
Outsmart the scammers
Incidents of fraud are on the rise, and scammers’ tactics are becoming more complex. That’s why it’s important to educate yourself about fraud. And while no one is immune, there are steps you can take to outsmart the scammers.
Join us for this presentation and learn important strategies to help protect you and the ones you love. We’ll share:
• How to spot certain red flags that may indicate a fraudulent encounter.
• Resources you can turn to in the event you or a loved one is targeted.
• Steps you can take now to help protect yourself and your loved ones.
This program will be led by Cate Grinney, financial advisor at Edward Jones and Sgt. Nathan Budin from the Rice County Sheriff’s Department on Aug. 8 from 10–11 a.m. at Buckham West. Refreshments will be provided. We hope you and a guest will join us. This is a free, public event. Pre-registration is requested and may be done by calling Buckham West at 332-7357 or by calling Maddie at 334-1666 by Aug. 7.
Learn to use the loop!
If you are someone who has hearing loss and/or wears hearing aids, you may be interested in the following information. Buckham West has received a grant from the Bremer Foundation for the installation of a Hearing Loop into our newly constructed building expansion. This state-of-the-art technology will allow those with hearing difficulties to participate in programming with audio being transmitted directly to their hearing aids.
In order to take advantage of the Hearing Loop, we would like to invite all hearing aid users to learn how to use this technology by attending an educational session on Wednesday, July 31 at 3:30 p.m. in the new Buckham West Conference Room. No membership is required and there is no cost. Please call 332-7357 to sign up.
Medicare Basics
If you are turning 65 or going on Medicare soon, here is an opportunity for you to get the information you need. “Medicare Basics” will be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at Buckham West.
The workshop will cover the parts of Medicare — hospital, medical and drug options including original/traditional Medicare, Medicare supplements, Medicare advantage plans, Part D prescription drug coverage and preventive benefits.
Instructor Chad Wojchik is a certified state health insurance program counselor and specialist with the Senior LinkAge Line. This is a free event, open to the public. There is a minimum of 10 participants for this class to be held, so sign up is necessary by calling 332-7357.
Welcome to Cannon Valley Elder Collegium
After taking a summer break, the Cannon Valley Elder Collegium (CVEC) will once again be offering life-long learning opportunities for individuals over age 55 in Faribault and Northfield. A schedule of the fall term 2019 classes is available on the CVEC website with registration open now through Aug. 19. Class information and all registrations are done on their website at
. We will also have the registration form available for pickup at Buckham West.
Reminders
Have you checked in at Fashions on Central lately? Stop in for some great deals on high-quality, gently used adult clothing. Fashions on Central is located at 325 Central Ave.
Please note that the Thursday afternoon Bunco Club will be taking a break for the rest of the summer. The group will begin meeting again on Sept. 12.
Upcoming trips
Mystery Tour day trip on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7:30 a.m.–9:30 p.m. Lots of activity, touring and food, all for $149. Motorcoach transportation included.
Minnesota State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29. $40 includes motorcoach transportation and admission to the fair.
Prairies Edge Casino on Tuesday, and Wednesday, Sept. 10–11. Depart at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, return by 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Cost is $80 based on double occupancy, single rate available. Casino puts $50 on players card, plus other drawings and awards to be determined. Motorcoach transportation and hotel accommodations included. Flyer is available.
“Looney Lutherans” on Wednesday, Sept. 25 from 10:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m. at the Ames Center, Burnsville. New musical comedy for the young at heart. $69 includes Old Country Buffet lunch, performance and motorcoach transportation.
Door County trip on Oct. 21–24. New brochures are available. Includes three nights at Rowley’s Bay, ferry to Washington Island, an excursion boat outing on the bay side of Lake Michigan and great meals.
Brochures now available: Hostfest Sept. 25–27, Branson on Nov. 7–11, and Nashville on Nov. 14–19.