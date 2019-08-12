Letter to the editor:
Seventeen people gathered for “Night to Unite” from our 198th St. W. Faribault the first time to meet, eat, and socialize. We were well informed with the appearance of 5 dignitaries: Fire Chief Dusty Dienst, Chief of Police Andy Bohlen, Sheriff Troy Dunn, Patrolman Scott and City Councilor Jonathon Wood.
Everyone appreciated these officials taking time to share the duties of their office plus demonstration that they really care about our community.
We all went home feeling safer, well informed and proud to live in Faribault, Minnesota, of the great USA.
Carol Ernst
Faribault