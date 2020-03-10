Polypharmacy: Solving the mystery
Adults are living longer and with multiple health conditions. Polypharmacy, the use of multiple medications, can be a challenge for older adults working to balance their health.
This presentation is scheduled for Wednesday, March 18 at 1:30 p.m. and delivered by a nurse and a pharmacist. It will help you to understand the area of polypharmacy and the impact and consequences of using multiple medications. The strategy of “deprescribing” will be explored as it relates to reducing medication use.
The program will be presented in a pre-recorded webcast format with live discussion led by staff of Brookdale Senior Living. Please pre-register for this free program by calling Buckham West, 332-7357, at least one week prior to program date.
Joint pain?
Continue doing the things you enjoy! Attend this free information session to learn about options for pain management, surgical intervention and rehabilitation services for shoulders, elbows, hands, hips, knees and spine. Dr. John Sauer, MD, is a board certified orthopedic surgeon with Allina Health Orthopedic, Podiatry and Spine Clinic in Faribault. He is committed to individualized treatment that maximizes relief and minimizes risks so you can continue doing the things you enjoy.
The program will be held at Buckham West on Thursday, March 19 beginning at 5 p.m. Please pre-register for this free program by calling 332-7357. Light refreshments will be served.
Census Day at Buckham West
Beginning in mid-March, you will receive a survey in the mail with instructions on how to complete your 2020 United States Census form. This survey is “address-based” and will not have your name on it. Don’t accidentally throw this away!
There are three ways to respond to the survey. You mail call in your response, mail in the paperwork or complete it online.
In order to assist you with filling out your survey online, Buckham West will be have local Census takers in our building on Tuesday, March 31 from 9 a.m. to noon to make the completion of your form easier! All you need to do is bring along the census letter that you received in the mail and they will help you complete your survey online. No appointment will be needed and there is no Buckham West membership required.
Rice County Citizen Alert Program
On Monday, March 23 from 10 to 11 a.m., Faribault Fire Chief Dustin Dienst and Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn will be in our building to offer information about and provide help with signing up for the free Everbridge emergency alert program.
Everbridge is a notification system available to area resident that provides emergency updates to you at home. You choose the types of messages you wish to receive: severe weather, unexpected road closures, evacuations as well as how you wish to be contacted: home phone, cell phone, email, etc. Information entered is protected and will not be used for other purposes. There are no appointments, just drop in!
Where can you get free legal help?
Joining us at Buckham West today, March 11 at 11:15 a.m. will be Thomas Kraus, an attorney from Southern Minnesota Regional Legal Services, who will tell us about a resource that you might need someday — free legal aid!
SMRLS is non-profit organization which offers free legal help to low-income and senior citizen (60+) clients in a full range of civil matters. Their highly experienced and diverse staff is dedicated to helping people preserve and maintain life essentials—income, health, safety, and shelter.
Following the introductory presentation on March 11, staff from SMRLS will begin to offer regular office hours twice a month at Buckham West. Beginning on Monday, April 6 between 12:30 to 2 p.m., any qualifying Rice county resident may meet with a SMRLS staff member to discuss and begin an intake process regarding a legal situation.
In order to meet with a SMRLS staff member you must be a low income senior or person with disability and live in the southern MN SMRLS service area. If you meet the qualifying criteria, please call Buckham West at 507-332-7357 to make an appointment. Walk in appointments may be available, but not guaranteed.
Estate and Will Clinic
Buckham West will be sponsoring an Estate and Will Advice Clinic on Tuesday, April 7 from 1 to 4 p.m. For this clinic, Jessica Hafemeyer, Attorney at Law, will be available to provide senior citizens with information and direction in the area of wills and other estate planning issues. No wills will be prepared at this clinic. Appointments are required by calling 332-7357. You do not need to be a Buckham West member to access this free service.
Reminders:
• The March 17 Bereavement Support Group has been moved to March 24.
• Please note that there is an error in the latest newsletter regarding the times of the April and May Defensive Driving classes. The correct time for the April 9 class is 4 to 8 p.m. and May 6 class is 1 to 5 p.m.
• Still time to sign up for Senior Dining’s St. Patrick’s Day meal scheduled for tomorrow, March 12. There will be one serving only at 11:30 a.m.
• Carla Pearson, a Senior and Caregiver Advocate will be here each Tuesday between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Consultations are free and open to the public. Appointments are encouraged, but you may also walk in to see her.
Upcoming Trips
• “Runestone: A Rock Musical” at the History Theatre in St. Paul May 14. When a Swedish immigrant digs up a rock on his property, indicating that the Vikings were the first Europeans to set foot in Minnesota, he is praised for his discovery! It’s a whimsical rock and roll musical. Departure at 11:30 a.m. for a 1 p.m. performance. A stop at the Crackerbarrel for dinner. $57 includes show admission and transportation, with dinner on your own.
• Minnesota Twins on Wednesday, May 20. Depart at 10 a.m. for a noon game. Upgraded seating under cover. Cost of $65 for transportation and game. Sign up by May 1.
• “Music Man” starring Ann Michels at the Chanhassen Dinner Theatre on Wednesday, July 1. Cost is $100 and includes seated luncheon, performance and motorcoach transportation. Reservations required by June 5.