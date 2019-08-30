There is much written and reported about the issue of homelessness these days. However, I expect that few people are aware of how safe and secure housing is critically related to surviving domestic violence.
Affordable housing in Rice County has been identified as a crucial problem for survivors of domestic violence who are attempting to leave an abusive home situation. Many times, the abuser has total control of the finances which makes it even more difficult for survivors to safeguard themselves and their families. At HOPE Center, we have found that the lack of safe, accessible, and affordable housing is one of the biggest barriers to accessing safety for the majority of our clients.
On any given day in Minnesota, there are typically only three beds available in the 53 domestic-violence shelters and those are usually at least two hours away from those who need them. Many of our clients do not have family or friends with whom they can stay – and finding shelter is even more difficult when children are involved. Additionally, even though domestic violence becomes a priority reason to prevent homelessness, Section 8 or subsidized housing often has a one-to-two-year waitlist.
The Minnesota Coalition for Battered Women (MCBW) administered a count on a single day last year to determine the number of people attempting to flee domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault and stalking. These were people who were trapped at home with their abusers, doubled up or sleeping in a vehicle. This “point-in-time” count identified over 1,000 individuals who were told there was no shelter or housing resource they could access. The vast majority stayed with their abuser.
Shelters are only a temporary solution. If there is not available housing once the allowable short shelter stay is completed, people often find themselves having to decide between two precarious -- and very possibly dangerous -- alternatives: sleeping in an unsafe place or returning to an unsafe situation.
This lack of shelter alternatives leads many victims to feel that they have to stay in an unsafe, abusive situation in order to avoid homelessness.
Many of our clients face financial (as well as housing) instability which makes finding safe housing even more difficult. This can lead to extreme situations such as our client in Northfield who was hiding in a basement with her children until we were able to help her find a secure alternative.
HOPE Center has provided assistance with deposits that have made it possible for individuals to escape dangerous home situations. We have also had success negotiating with landlords to allow for payment plans.
Victims of domestic violence face multiple, significant hurdles including access to safe and secure housing. HOPE Center staff works with the appropriate organizations and individuals to identify housing opportunities to help our clients escape and survive.