To the editor:
I came to this country from Germany in 1955 to marry my American sweetheart. We met in my hometown when he was serving with the U.S. Army in Germany during the Reconstruction in 1953.
We settled in Faribault, raised seven boys and one girl, and lived a nice middle-class American life. I applied for and received my green card. Every once in a while I thought about becoming an American citizen, but with eight children, I was quite a busy mom without a lot of free time for citizenship classes.
Fast forward to 2010 and I was studying for my citizenship test. I passed and was sworn in as a new American citizen at 2 p.m. Feb. 9, 2011. My husband, along with some of my children and grandchildren were there. It was a proud moment. But, the most proud moment of all was the first time I got to cast my vote in a presidential election in 2012.
I have voted in every primary and general election since taking my citizenship oath. I very much want to vote this November, but I'm afraid I may not be able to. I will be 84, my husband will be 89, and both of us have underlying health conditions that make COVID-19 very dangerous for us. Having a ballot mailed to our home would ensure we could vote safely.
I implore the Minnesota Legislature to enact a full, automatic, statewide vote-by-mail policy before adjourning this month.
I ask my Sen. John Jasinski and Rep. Brian Daniels, to vote for this important legislation.
Liselotte Malecha
Faribault